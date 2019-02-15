Progress in Trade Talks Props Up U.S. Stocks

By Georgi Kantchev

U.S. stocks rose Friday as investors embraced signs of progress in the U.S.-China trade negotiations.

Trade negotiators defused tensions somewhat Friday when they agreed to further talks next week in Washington after a week of talking in Beijing. During the recent negotiations, officials on both sides have been seeking to narrow the still-substantial gap between the concessions China is willing to offer and what the Trump administration will accept.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 210 points, or 0.8%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite gained 0.6% in recent trading.

"A trade deal looks increasingly likely," said UBS Bank economist Tao Wang. "A trade agreement may be reached sometime later when President Xi and Trump meet."

Still, sharp divisions between the two sides remain, with the U.S. complaining that China pressures American businesses to share technology and that its policies favor state-owned companies.

The stakes for the world economy are high, with Citigroup analysts predicting that 2019 global growth could be 0.2 percentage point slower if a deal isn't reached. Fears of escalating trade tensions and high tariffs shook global stock markets in late 2018, and many analysts worry that recent stock gains could be vulnerable if negotiations between the U.S. and China fall apart.

"The to-and-fro of headlines will keep the market focused just as the global economy is slowing," said Lyn Graham-Taylor, fixed-income strategist at Rabobank.

Another persistent fear among investors is a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. China reported inflation data Friday that moderated across the board last month, signaling weakness. The producer-price index, a gauge of prices at the factory gate, edged up 0.1% in January, slowing from a 0.9% gain in December. The consumer-price index, meanwhile, rose 1.7% in January from a year earlier, compared with a 1.9% increase in December.

Data in the U.S. this weak was similarly worrisome. U.S. data Thursday showed retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 1.2% in December from November, the biggest monthly drop since September 2009. Germany's economy, meanwhile, stagnated in 2018's final three months, and that contributed to the broader eurozone's 0.2% growth rate in the fourth quarter, data also showed Thursday.

"Data in the U.S., the eurozone, China -- all points to a slowdown so it's easy to have a bearish view on the economy right now," Mr. Graham-Taylor said.

In currencies, the WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 currencies, was up 0.1%. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose slightly to 2.664%, from 2.659% Thursday. Yields move inversely to prices.

In Europe, the British pound was volatile after the U.K. Parliament rejected Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit strategy, dealing her another setback as she tries to strike a deal on the country's exit from the European Union.

Sterling was recently flat against the dollar at $1.2820 after trading lower earlier in the session.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished down 1.1%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.9%.

