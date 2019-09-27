Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Progyny, Inc. Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 09:49am EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc., a leading benefits management company specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Progyny has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “PGNY.”

J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and BofA Merrill Lynch are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Citigroup is acting as book-running manager for the proposed offering. Piper Jaffray, SVB Leerink and TPG Capital BD, LLC are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10179, Attn: Prospectus Department, Telephone 866-803-9204, Email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, Attn: Prospectus Department, Telephone 866-471-2526, Facsimile: 212-902-9316, Email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; and BofA Securities, Inc., One Bryant Park, New York, New York 10036, Attn: Prospectus Department, Email: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Progyny
 
Progyny is a leading fertility benefits management company in the United States. We are redefining fertility and family building benefits, proving that a comprehensive and inclusive fertility solution can simultaneously benefit employers, patients, and physicians. Our benefits solution empowers patients with education and guidance from a dedicated Patient Care Advocate (PCA), provides access to a premier network of fertility specialists using the latest science and technologies, reduces healthcare costs for the nation’s leading employers, and drives optimal clinical outcomes. We envision a world where anyone who wants to have a child can do so. 

Contact

Progyny PR

Selena Yang
media@progyny.com		Progyny IR

James Hart
investors@progyny.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:16aGUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:15aPANTAFLIX AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10:15aAravive Presents Positive Data from Initial 12 Patients in Phase 1b Portion of its Phase 1b/2 Ovarian Cancer Study of AVB-500 in Late Breaking Oral Presentation at European Society for Medical Oncology Congress in Barcelona
GL
10:14aPawar Law Group Reminds Investors of October 7 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Evolent Health, Inc. – EVH
GL
10:13aExplainer - The jet subsidy row that threatens transatlantic trade war
RE
10:13aZHAOJIN MINING INDUSTRY : Form of proxy for domestic share class meeting
PU
10:13aPERFORMANCE SHIPPING : Announces the Sale of a Post-Panamax Container Vessel, the m/v Pucon
PU
10:13aLVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : September 27, 2019 LVMH announces partnership with La Fabrique Nomade, an association that helps refugee artisans in France find employment
PU
10:12aFORTISTAR : Celebrates 20 Years of Supplying Clean, Sustainable and Reliable Power to the City of San Diego and U.S. Marine Corps
BU
10:12aGENERAL MOTORS : GM's Electric Ambitions Rattle Below the Surface of the UAW Strike
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMMERZBANK AG : Banks facing 'enormous' challenges, says Commerzbank boss
2PENNON GROUP PLC : PENNON : Trading Statement
3IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : Imperial Warns on Impact of Vaping Crackdown -- WSJ
4BEYOND MEAT INC : WHAT'S NEWS: Business & Finance -- WSJ
5ICHIGO : Launch of Ichigo J.League Shareholder Program

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group