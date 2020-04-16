Log in
Project 81: Exploration Update Drilling Commences on Calder Twp Gold Target

04/16/2020 | 12:06am EDT

TSX.V: NOB

FWB: NB7 OTC.PK: NLPXF

Project 81: Exploration Update

Drilling Commences on Calder Twp Gold Target

Toronto, Ontario - April 16, 2020 - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSX-V:NOB,FRANKFURT: NB7, OTC.PK:NLPXF) Noble is pleased to announce that drilling has commence on the Calder Gold Target, which forms part of Project 81 and is located in Calder Township north of Timmins, Ontario, Canada. The program is designed to test a prominent untested structure identified by an Airborne EM-MagSurvey flown in 2018 by BECI.

The Calder EM trend is an approximately 900m long structure that has a very discrete bedrock conductor within a structurally complex zone and has favourable geology interpreted from airborne magnetics. The geology has been interpreted to be steeply dipping to the northeast. Overburden thickness in the area is believed to be approximately 30- 50 m and the hole is designed to intersect the conductor at approximately 75 to 100m vertical depth. Follow up drilling will be contingent on the results from this drill hole.

Figure 1: Calder Gold Target - Airborne EM Trend and Profile

The funding for this program is being provided 50% by Noble and 50% by a private investor. Noble has agreed with the investor that if the outcome of the program is positive, Noble will enter into good faith negotiations with the investor to enter into an option and joint venture agreement that would recognize the investor and Noble as each holding an 50/50 interest in the drilled property, subject to standard dilution provisions to the extent that either does not fund future maintenance and exploration expenditures. All agreements between Noble and the investor are and will be subject to compliance with TSX Venture Exchange policies.

2500 - 120 Adelaide St. West, Toronto, OntarioM5H 1T1

Phone: 416-214-2250

Toll Free: 866-214-9486

Fax: 416-367-1954

Randy S.C. Singh P.Geo (ON), P.Eng (ON) VP- Exploration & Project Development a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Noble.

Cautionary Statement:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

H. Vance White, President

Phone: 416-214-2250

Fax: 416-367-1954

Email: info@noblemineralexploration.com

Investor Relations

Email: ir@noblemineralexploration.com

2500 - 120 Adelaide St. West, Toronto, OntarioM5H 1T1

Phone: 416-214-2250

Toll Free: 866-214-9486

Fax: 416-367-1954

Disclaimer

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 04:05:18 UTC
