Project 81: Exploration Update

Drilling Commences on Calder Twp Gold Target

Toronto, Ontario - April 16, 2020 - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSX-V:NOB,FRANKFURT: NB7, OTC.PK:NLPXF) Noble is pleased to announce that drilling has commence on the Calder Gold Target, which forms part of Project 81 and is located in Calder Township north of Timmins, Ontario, Canada. The program is designed to test a prominent untested structure identified by an Airborne EM-MagSurvey flown in 2018 by BECI.

The Calder EM trend is an approximately 900m long structure that has a very discrete bedrock conductor within a structurally complex zone and has favourable geology interpreted from airborne magnetics. The geology has been interpreted to be steeply dipping to the northeast. Overburden thickness in the area is believed to be approximately 30- 50 m and the hole is designed to intersect the conductor at approximately 75 to 100m vertical depth. Follow up drilling will be contingent on the results from this drill hole.

Figure 1: Calder Gold Target - Airborne EM Trend and Profile

The funding for this program is being provided 50% by Noble and 50% by a private investor. Noble has agreed with the investor that if the outcome of the program is positive, Noble will enter into good faith negotiations with the investor to enter into an option and joint venture agreement that would recognize the investor and Noble as each holding an 50/50 interest in the drilled property, subject to standard dilution provisions to the extent that either does not fund future maintenance and exploration expenditures. All agreements between Noble and the investor are and will be subject to compliance with TSX Venture Exchange policies.

