Project Beauty Share :® and Massively Influential YouTube Beauty Vlogger ThaTaylaa Partner with ColourPop, CYO, L'Oreal Paris, Maybelline, Morphe, Native, Sigma Beauty and Wet n Wild to Kick-Off #BeautyWishes2019 Fund Raising Campaign

Nationwide Campaign Benefits Women in Crisis

Provides Beauty and Personal Care Products to Agencies in Atlanta, Dallas, Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Seattle; Winning Shelter Receives $10K

Project Beauty Share®, a Spokane, Washington-based non-profit that provides beauty and personal care products to women’s agencies, today announces #BeautyWishes2019, its second annual, 15-day nationwide fund raising campaign benefiting women who are overcoming homelessness, addiction, poverty and abuse, and the organizations who serve them.

Beauty Wishes™ is a co-creation of Project Beauty Share and YouTube beauty influencer ThaTaylaa (Taylor), an active donor and the creator of the #15DaysofFoundation YouTube series with a social following of more than 850,000 fans across YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Snapchat.

“I’m super excited to team up again this year with Project Beauty Share to launch #BeautyWishes2019 during Season 6 of my #15DaysofFoundation YouTube series. We’re so thankful for the support of top beauty brands and my global audience who actively and enthusiastically support the Beauty Wishes mission each season,” said Taylor. “When you’re given a platform, I believe it should be used for positivity and change. I hope that Beauty Wishes inspires more people to get involved in their communities.”

The Beauty is in the Giving – Our Fabulous Beauty Brand Partners

ColourPop, CYO, L’Oreal Paris, Maybelline, Morphe, Native, Sigma Beauty and Wet n Wild are providing much needed beauty and personal care products to each of the participating agencies, empowering women to regain their dignity and re-build their lives.

“We at Sigma Beauty are thrilled to have been invited by ThaTaylaa to participate in #BeautyWishes2019. Through our collaborative partnership with ThaTaylaa, we learned about Beauty Wishes and how it supports the mission of Project Beauty Share, a program that gives back to women and families overcoming abuse, addiction, homelessness and poverty. We knew immediately that we wanted to do what we could to be a part of this incredible effort,” said Simone Xavier, Founder and CCO, Sigma Beauty.

“We know that physical appearance can play an enormous role in how a woman feels and even views herself. For the women that Project Beauty Share and #BeautyWishes2019 support, beauty isn’t frivolous or superficial—it’s a way to make a woman feel special and more confident when they’re at their most vulnerable. Sigma Beauty is honored to have the opportunity to give back, and excited to partner with Project Beauty Share and ThaTaylaa to positively impact the lives of these women on their path to recovery,” added Xavier.

The #BeautyWishes2019 fund-raising campaign kicks off February 1 with Season 6 of ThaTaylaa’s #15DaysofFoundation YouTube series, during which she will announce the five new agencies selected to participate in the campaign.

Limited Edition Merch for Sale —100% of the proceeds benefit the campaign!

ThaTaylaa will also announce her Beauty Wishes Merch Site featuring Limited-Edition #BeautyWishes2019 Tee’s and Merchandise available for sale. Help us raise $25K from sales!

New this year, viewers can also purchase Limited-Edition Beauty Boxes Customized by ThaTaylaa Containing New Cosmetics from Top Beauty Brands on Project Beauty Share’s eBay Giving Works store!

How to Vote

Beginning February 15 at 6:00 PM PST and ending March 1, at 6:00 PM PST, viewers can vote for their agency of choice once a day on the #BeautyWishes2019 website. On March 15 at 6:00 PM PST, ThaTaylaa will post a wrap up & ranking video announcing the winning city/agency and the total amount of money raised. In April, ThaTaylaa will host a meetup in the city of the winning agency where she and Project Beauty Share will present the $10K check.

“Everyone deserves to feel valued. Yet, women struggling to overcome abuse and poverty lack the basic essentials to care for themselves. To these women, beauty and personal care items aren’t about vanity—they give them back their dignity as they work to rebuild their lives—and fill them with hope for a better future,” said Julie Farley, founder of Project Beauty Share. “We are immensely grateful to ThaTaylaa, our beauty co-sponsors, and folks from around the U.S. and the world for their generous donations and for embracing the mission of Project Beauty Share.”

About Project Beauty Share

Project Beauty Share® is a Spokane, Washington-based non-profit, founded in 2010 by Julie Farley, the founder and former owner of The Make-Up Studio in Spokane, Washington. 100% volunteer-driven, Project Beauty Share currently provides products to more than 60 agencies in the Pacific Northwest, as well as Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami and New York, and continues to expand nationally.

About ThaTaylaa (Taylor)

Taylor began her partnership with Project Beauty Share® in 2016 and co-created the annual Beauty Wishes campaign with Project Beauty Share to support their mission on a national scale.

About Sigma Beauty

Sigma Beauty is a global beauty company dedicated to creating the highest quality, professional products for your collection. Sigma strives to achieve an unmatched innovation and function. With unparalleled customer satisfaction and exclusive product designs, Sigma is unlike any other company in the industry. In June of 2018, Sigma collaborated with ThaTaylaa and launched a limited-edition Favorites Brush Set containing her must have brushes, made popular during #15DaysofFoundation and used by ThaTaylaa since 2012!

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190201005006/en/