Project Beauty Share :® and Massively Influential YouTube Beauty Vlogger ThaTaylaa Partner with ColourPop, CYO, L'Oreal Paris, Maybelline, Morphe, Native, Sigma Beauty and Wet n Wild to Kick-Off #BeautyWishes2019 Fund Raising Campaign

Project
Beauty Share®, a Spokane, Washington-based non-profit that
provides beauty and personal care products to women’s agencies, today
announces #BeautyWishes2019,
its second annual, 15-day nationwide fund raising campaign benefiting
women who are overcoming homelessness, addiction, poverty and abuse, and
the organizations who serve them.
Beauty Wishes™ is a co-creation of Project Beauty Share and YouTube
beauty influencer ThaTaylaa
(Taylor), an active donor and the creator of the #15DaysofFoundation
YouTube series with a social following of more than 850,000 fans
across YouTube,
Instagram,
Facebook,
Twitter,
and Snapchat.
“I’m super excited to team up again this year with Project Beauty Share
to launch #BeautyWishes2019 during Season 6 of my #15DaysofFoundation
YouTube series. We’re so thankful for the support of top beauty brands
and my global audience who actively and enthusiastically support the
Beauty Wishes mission each season,” said Taylor. “When you’re given a
platform, I believe it should be used for positivity and change. I hope
that Beauty Wishes inspires more people to get involved in their
communities.”
The Beauty is in the Giving – Our Fabulous
Beauty Brand Partners
ColourPop,
CYO,
L’Oreal
Paris, Maybelline,
Morphe,
Native,
Sigma
Beauty and Wet
n Wild are providing much needed beauty and personal care
products to each of the participating agencies, empowering women to
regain their dignity and re-build their lives.
“We at Sigma Beauty are thrilled to have been invited by ThaTaylaa to
participate in #BeautyWishes2019. Through our collaborative partnership
with ThaTaylaa, we learned about Beauty Wishes and how it supports the
mission of Project Beauty Share, a program that gives back to women and
families overcoming abuse, addiction, homelessness and poverty. We knew
immediately that we wanted to do what we could to be a part of this
incredible effort,” said Simone Xavier, Founder and CCO, Sigma Beauty.
“We know that physical appearance can play an enormous role in how a
woman feels and even views herself. For the women that Project Beauty
Share and #BeautyWishes2019 support, beauty isn’t frivolous or
superficial—it’s a way to make a woman feel special and more confident
when they’re at their most vulnerable. Sigma Beauty is honored to have
the opportunity to give back, and excited to partner with Project Beauty
Share and ThaTaylaa to positively impact the lives of these women on
their path to recovery,” added Xavier.
The #BeautyWishes2019 fund-raising campaign kicks off February 1 with
Season 6 of ThaTaylaa’s #15DaysofFoundation YouTube series, during which
she will announce the five new agencies selected to participate in the
campaign.
Limited Edition Merch for Sale —100% of the
proceeds benefit the campaign!
ThaTaylaa will also
announce her Beauty
Wishes Merch Site featuring Limited-Edition
#BeautyWishes2019 Tee’s and Merchandise available for sale. Help us
raise $25K from sales!
New this year, viewers can also purchase Limited-Edition Beauty Boxes
Customized by ThaTaylaa Containing New Cosmetics from Top Beauty Brands
on Project
Beauty Share’s eBay Giving Works store!
How to Vote
Beginning February
15 at 6:00 PM PST and ending March 1, at 6:00 PM PST, viewers can vote
for their agency of choice once a day on the #BeautyWishes2019
website. On March 15 at 6:00 PM PST, ThaTaylaa will post
a wrap up & ranking video announcing the winning city/agency and the
total amount of money raised. In April, ThaTaylaa will host a meetup in
the city of the winning agency where she and Project Beauty Share will
present the $10K check.
“Everyone deserves to feel valued. Yet, women struggling to overcome
abuse and poverty lack the basic essentials to care for themselves. To
these women, beauty and personal care items aren’t about vanity—they
give them back their dignity as they work to rebuild their lives—and
fill them with hope for a better future,” said Julie Farley, founder of
Project Beauty Share. “We are immensely grateful to ThaTaylaa, our
beauty co-sponsors, and folks from around the U.S. and the world for
their generous donations and for embracing the mission of Project Beauty
Share.”
About Project Beauty Share
Project Beauty Share® is a Spokane, Washington-based non-profit, founded
in 2010 by Julie Farley, the founder and former owner of The Make-Up
Studio in Spokane, Washington. 100% volunteer-driven, Project Beauty
Share currently provides products to more than 60 agencies in the
Pacific Northwest, as well as Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami and
New York, and continues to expand nationally.
About ThaTaylaa (Taylor)
Taylor began her partnership with Project Beauty Share® in 2016 and
co-created the annual Beauty Wishes campaign with Project Beauty Share
to support their mission on a national scale.
About Sigma Beauty
Sigma Beauty is a global beauty company dedicated to creating the
highest quality, professional products for your collection. Sigma
strives to achieve an unmatched innovation and function. With
unparalleled customer satisfaction and exclusive product designs, Sigma
is unlike any other company in the industry. In June of 2018, Sigma
collaborated with ThaTaylaa and launched a limited-edition
Favorites Brush Set containing her must have brushes, made
popular during #15DaysofFoundation and used by ThaTaylaa since 2012!
