Project HOPE : Honors Merck for Impact in Global Health at 60th Anniversary Gala

Project HOPE honors its longest serving corporate partner, Merck and
Co., Inc., for its outstanding contributions in global health and
humanitarian relief at the medical NGO’s 60th anniversary
Gala in Washington DC this evening.
Dr. Julie Gerberding, Merck’s Executive Vice President & Chief Patient
Officer, Strategic Communications, Global Public Policy and Population
Health, will accept the NGO’s first Lifetime of Global Health award in
honor of Merck’s contributions of $512 million in financial support and
product donations over six decades to support health programs that have
saved and improved countless lives worldwide.
“It’s my distinct privilege to present this honor to Merck, our
much-cherished corporate partner,” said Dr. Tom
Kenyon, CEO and Chief Medical Officer at Project
HOPE. “Partnerships are crucial to the success of everyone’s work
and Merck has greatly enhanced our combined ability to empower health
workers to save lives, especially mothers and children, who are often
the most vulnerable,” Kenyon added.
Former First Lady, Mrs. Laura Bush, a champion of the global effort to
improve the plight of vulnerable communities, will be the keynote
speaker at tonight’s Gala at the Andrew Mellon Auditorium in the
nation’s capital.
“Mrs. Bush’s tremendous work to promote health care innovations and
initiatives on behalf of women and girls as the Chair of the Women’s
Initiative at the George W. Bush Institute is truly inspirational and we
are honored to have her deliver the keynote address at our Gala,” said
Kenyon.
An international nonprofit organization with programs currently in more
than 25 countries, Project HOPE has touched the lives of tens of
millions of people for 60 years, addressing infectious and chronic
diseases, maternal, neonatal and child health, health policy and health
emergencies worldwide.
“I am extremely proud of Project HOPE’s achievements to date – training
over one million health workers and delivering over $3 billion in
medicines and supplies and so much more. Our dedicated staff around the
globe is focused on building the health workforce for the next 60 years
to enable people to reach their life’s full potential,” Kenyon said.
About Project HOPE
Founded in 1958, Project HOPE is a leader in global health and
humanitarian relief programs. An international nonprofit organization,
we are committed to transforming lives and uplifting communities by
empowering health care workers to teach and deliver innovative,
lifesaving solutions, every day and in times of crisis. With programs in
25 countries, we work at the epicenter of today’s greatest health
challenges including infectious and noncommunicable diseases; disasters
and health crises; maternal, neonatal and child health; and the policies
that impact how health care is delivered. Learn more at www.projecthope.org.
