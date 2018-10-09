Project HOPE : Honors Merck for Impact in Global Health at 60th Anniversary Gala

Former First Lady Laura Bush Delivers Keynote Address

Project HOPE honors its longest serving corporate partner, Merck and Co., Inc., for its outstanding contributions in global health and humanitarian relief at the medical NGO’s 60th anniversary Gala in Washington DC this evening.

Dr. Julie Gerberding, Merck’s Executive Vice President & Chief Patient Officer, Strategic Communications, Global Public Policy and Population Health, will accept the NGO’s first Lifetime of Global Health award in honor of Merck’s contributions of $512 million in financial support and product donations over six decades to support health programs that have saved and improved countless lives worldwide.

“It’s my distinct privilege to present this honor to Merck, our much-cherished corporate partner,” said Dr. Tom Kenyon, CEO and Chief Medical Officer at Project HOPE. “Partnerships are crucial to the success of everyone’s work and Merck has greatly enhanced our combined ability to empower health workers to save lives, especially mothers and children, who are often the most vulnerable,” Kenyon added.

Former First Lady, Mrs. Laura Bush, a champion of the global effort to improve the plight of vulnerable communities, will be the keynote speaker at tonight’s Gala at the Andrew Mellon Auditorium in the nation’s capital.

“Mrs. Bush’s tremendous work to promote health care innovations and initiatives on behalf of women and girls as the Chair of the Women’s Initiative at the George W. Bush Institute is truly inspirational and we are honored to have her deliver the keynote address at our Gala,” said Kenyon.

An international nonprofit organization with programs currently in more than 25 countries, Project HOPE has touched the lives of tens of millions of people for 60 years, addressing infectious and chronic diseases, maternal, neonatal and child health, health policy and health emergencies worldwide.

“I am extremely proud of Project HOPE’s achievements to date – training over one million health workers and delivering over $3 billion in medicines and supplies and so much more. Our dedicated staff around the globe is focused on building the health workforce for the next 60 years to enable people to reach their life’s full potential,” Kenyon said.

About Project HOPE

Founded in 1958, Project HOPE is a leader in global health and humanitarian relief programs. An international nonprofit organization, we are committed to transforming lives and uplifting communities by empowering health care workers to teach and deliver innovative, lifesaving solutions, every day and in times of crisis. With programs in 25 countries, we work at the epicenter of today’s greatest health challenges including infectious and noncommunicable diseases; disasters and health crises; maternal, neonatal and child health; and the policies that impact how health care is delivered. Learn more at www.projecthope.org.

