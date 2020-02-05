Project Logistics Market 2020-2024 | Growing Demand for Project Logistics from the Automotive Industry to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the project logistics market and it is poised to grow by USD 32.15 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio announced its latest market research report titled global project logistics market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Growing demand for project logistics from the automotive industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, lack of infrastructural facilities might hamper market growth.

Project Logistics Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Project Logistics Market is segmented as below:

Service

Transportation

Warehousing

Others

Geographic segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

Project Logistics Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our project logistics market report covers the following areas:

Project Logistics Market size

Project Logistics Market trends

Project Logistics Market industry analysis

This study identifies rising adoption of augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) as one of the prime reasons driving the project logistics market growth during the next few years.

Project Logistics Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the project logistics market, including some of the vendors such as C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, DB Vertrieb GmbH, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, FedEx Corp., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Nippon Express Co. Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc. and XPO Logistics Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the project logistics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Project Logistics Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist project logistics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the project logistics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the project logistics market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of project logistics market vendors

