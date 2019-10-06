Project Management Institute : Announces 2020 Board of Directors

Project Management Institute (PMI), the world’s leading association for the project, program and portfolio management profession, today announced its 2020 Board of Directors. PMI’s membership elects the governing body to serve three-year terms. Four directors elected by their colleagues, serve as PMI officers and committee chairs:

The following individuals will serve as the 2020 Executive Committee:

PMI Board Chair – Anthony (Tony) Appleby, MBA, PMP

Strategy Oversight Committee Chair – Tejas Sura, MS, MBA, PMP, PfMP

Audit Committee Chair – Galen Townson, PMP

Compensation Committee Chair – Caterina (Cathy) La Tona, BCS, PMP, PfMP

The following newly elected director will serve for the 2020 – 2022 term of service:

Anca Slușanschi, MSc, PMP, ICP-APM

The following directors will continue to serve in 2020:

Anthony (Tony) Appleby, MBA, PMP

Randall T. (Randy) Black, P.Eng., PMP

J. Davidson Frame, PhD, PMP, PMI Fellow

Teresa A. (Terri) Knudson, MBA, PMP, PgMP, PfMP

Caterina (Cathy) La Tona, BCS, PMP, PfMP

Beth Partleton, PMP, PMI Fellow

LuAnn Piccard, PMP

Jennifer Tharp, PMP

Roberto Toledo, MBA, PMP

Galen Townson, PMP

Tejas Sura, MS, MBA, PMP, PfMP

