Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Project Management Institute : Launches Alexa Skill to Enhance Customer Experience

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 10:31am EDT

PMI Customer Care Skills to be Enhanced by Amazon AI-Powered Voice Services

Project Management Institute (PMI) today announced the launch of its first Alexa Skill for Customer Care to assist customers and members with additional support for its products and services. The new Alexa skill will perform a range of tasks to answer frequently asked questions, including requests for information on membership costs, renewals, benefits, and requirements needed for PMI certification programs. The new interface also has the unique ability to route users to PMI’s Customer Care Center either by phone Monday–Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET or by requesting an email with a chat link to access customer service 24/7.

“PMI has been undergoing a transformation to ensure that we are providing added value in a customer-centric way to the millions of project managers who rely on us,” said Sunil Prashara, President and CEO of Project Management Institute. “As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, we are committed to exploring and investing in voice technology and other AI skills that enable us to provide an experience that is conversational and compatible with our customers’ lifestyles. This powerful tool will enhance our customer service and digitally meet our members’ needs precisely when and where they wish.”

Conversational user interfaces and voice assistants are advancing at an exponential rate. According to Capgemini Research Institute, 40 percent of consumers will be using voice assistant technologies rather than mobile apps or websites in the next three years.

PMI plans to expand on the Alexa skill, including a customizable Flash Briefing and integrating user authentication through account linking for an even more personalized experience. Looking ahead, PMI is expanding its voice service to other devices such as Google Assistant, as well as adding conversational capabilities with messaging platforms such as WeChat and WhatsApp. This will provide customers around the globe even more ways to interface directly with PMI in the timeframe and channel that’s most convenient for them.

The PMI Customer Care Skill is now available to enable on Alexa-enabled devices via the Alexa Skill Store.

About Project Management Institute (PMI)

Project Management Institute (PMI) is the world's leading association for those who consider project, program or portfolio management their profession. Founded in 1969, PMI delivers value for more than three million professionals working in nearly every country in the world through global advocacy, collaboration, education and research. We advance careers, improve organizational success and further mature the project management profession through globally-recognized standards, certifications, communities, resources, tools, academic research, publications, professional development courses and networking opportunities. As part of the PMI family, ProjectManagement.com creates online global communities that deliver more resources, better tools, larger networks and broader perspectives. Visit us at www.PMI.org, www.projectmanagement.com, www.facebook.com/PMInstitute and on Twitter @PMInstitute.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:57aNetworks Sue to Stop Streaming Service Offering Free TV Feeds
DJ
10:55aPIRAEUS BANK MKB : Information for the Bank's clients!
PU
10:55aFUGRO : fibre-optic monitoring and Gaia Insight online platform safeguard Dutch marl quarries for next 10 years
PU
10:55aTATA GLOBAL BEVERAGES : Results for the Quarter ended June 2019
PU
10:55aHELLENIC EXCHANGES : Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - Law 3556/2007) - 31 July 2019
PU
10:55aAmrita Gangotra, Former Director Technology of Vodafone & CIO of Bharti Airtel, Joins Tanla Solutions' Board as Independent Director
PR
10:55aAPPE RUSH : Apple Rush Company, Inc. officially cancels 14.7 Billion Shares to Reduce Number of Outstanding Shares
AQ
10:55aApple Rush Company, Inc. officially cancels 14.7 Billion Shares to Reduce Number of Outstanding Shares
GL
10:54aAs bourse battle rumbles on, Swiss stock exchange scores early win
RE
10:54aASHTEAD GROUP PLC - CORRECTION : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : services, wearables shore up results as iPhone drops below half of sales
2Oil rises as market awaits U.S. Fed rate cut
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung says Japanese curbs cloud outlook as profit halves, shares fall
4ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : shares plunge to new low as carmaker slum..
5China steel rebound fizzles, iron ore rally loses steam

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group