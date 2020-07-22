Log in
Project Management Institute : to Kick Off New Virtual Experience Series 29 July with Host Tamron Hall and Chef José Andrés

07/22/2020 | 09:32am EDT

This six-installment series starts 29 July 2020 and allows attendees to get the tools, ideas and inspiration needed to boost careers and make reality

Today Project Management Institute (PMI), the world's leading association for the project management profession, launched the new Virtual Experience Series to introduce professionals from all industries to innovative global voices and energize them to bring big ideas to life.

This groundbreaking new series, which is open to the public, connects participants with global innovators, inspirational voices and project leaders who will deliver 40 power-packed sessions to help those who want to boost their career or pivot to a new one. During the series, participants can connect with peers, mentors, experts and renowned public figures alike to gain insights on how to move their careers and projects forward and embrace the great potential and opportunity ahead of us.

Hosted by journalist, talk show host and executive producer Tamron Hall, the series’ six virtual experiences begin 29 July 2020 and continue through 9 December 2020. The first live 4.5-hour experience, titled “The Individual: My Work, My Life, My World” will feature renowned chef and humanitarian José Andrés; author and The New York Times podcast host Priya Parker; and more than 40 industry experts who will inspire, inform, engage and entertain.

During the opening session, José Andrés will discuss how he taps into his inner project manager to help feed the world. In 2010, he formed World Central Kitchen, a non-profit specializing in delivering food relief in the wake of natural and humanitarian disasters. World Central Kitchen has responded to dozens of disasters worldwide and distributed tens of millions of meals. In response to COVID-19, Andrés has partnered with restaurants, small farms and community leaders worldwide to combat food insecurity.

During the first-ever PMI Book Club, Bob Safian, podcast host and former Fast Company editor-in-chief, will chat with Priya Parker, author of “The Art of Gathering: How We Meet and Why it Matters.” Parker will share her inspired strategies for gathering global teams to get meaningful results from your virtual face-to-face meetings.

Each monthly experience will feature a new roster of celebrities and industry experts. Upcoming series dates and topics include:

● 29 July 2020 at 9 a.m. -1:30 p.m. EDT - The Individual: My Work, My Life, My World

● 25 August - The Community: Together We Rise

● 9 September - A Deep Dive in Organizational Agility: Adaptability, Resilience and Learning

● 20 October - The World: Our Global Impact

● 12 November - A Deep Dive in Business Analysis: Drawing a Map to the Future

● 9 December - The Future: Forging Our Path Forward

Registration for PMI members is $99 for a single experience or $359 for the entire series. Registration for non-members is $149 for a single experience or $899 for the event series. Purchasing a series pass includes complimentary on-demand access to PMI’s Talent and Technology Symposium, which took place in June. Each session is eligible for professional development units (PDUs) toward maintaining your PMI certification.

For more information on this event and to register, visit experience.pmi.org.

About Project Management Institute (PMI)

Project Management Institute (PMI) is the world's leading association for those who consider project, program or portfolio management their profession. Through global advocacy, collaboration, education and research, we work to prepare more than three million professionals around the world for The Project Economy: the coming economy in which work, and individuals, are organized around projects, products, programs and value streams. Now 50 years in the making, we work in nearly every country around the world to advance careers, improve organizational success and further mature the project management profession through globally-recognized standards, certifications, communities, resources, tools, academic research, publications, professional development courses and networking opportunities. As part of the PMI family, ProjectManagement.com creates online global communities that deliver more resources, better tools, larger networks and broader perspectives. Visit us at www.PMI.org, www.projectmanagement.com , www.facebook.com/PMInstitute and on Twitter @PMInstitute


© Business Wire 2020
