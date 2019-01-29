Project Onramp to Boost Diversity in Biotech and Tap New Talent With 50 Well-Paid Summer Positions For Students From Low-Income Backgrounds

The leading life sciences organizations in Massachusetts today announced
the start of Project Onramp, a new program that matches talented,
first-generation students from low-income backgrounds with well-paid
summer internships. The internships are intended to serve as a
stepping-stone to a rewarding career for a talent pool that has
typically had difficulty gaining access to the burgeoning life science
industry. It will also help growing Massachusetts biotechnology
companies fill the additional 12,000 positions estimated to be created
by 2023.
“Project Onramp is a prime example of how we can find innovative
solutions to problems when industry and government come together,” said
Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito. “This program will build on our goal
of promoting workforce training and investing in the skills of
Massachusetts works and I look forward to seeing its progress."
Project Onramp is sponsored by four organizations that work to build the
industry in Massachusetts and maximize its positive impact on the
community: MassBio, MassBioEd, the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center,
and Life Science Cares.
David Lucchino, chairman of MassBio and CEO of Frequency Therapeutics,
said, “For students seeking a career in the life sciences, there is
nothing as effective as an internship at a local biotech company. But at
many companies, internships go unpublicized and are reserved for those
with personal connections. Project Onramp will break down those barriers
and enable a new, diverse group of young people to contribute to the
important work we’re doing in Massachusetts.”
The press conference was held at Framingham State University, a leading
member of the state’s university system with a growing life sciences
program. Framingham State sophomore Cristina Foster of Dorchester, a
19-year-old majoring in biology and the first in her family to attend
college, has been accepted into the program and will be matched with an
internship for this summer.
“I’m thrilled to be working in a Project Onramp internship this summer,”
said Foster. “This real-world experience will help me reach my goal of
becoming a pediatrician.”
Bottom Line, a nonprofit that helps first-generation-to-college students
from low-income backgrounds get into college, successfully graduate and
find meaningful careers, will match students who are attending four-year
colleges with summer internships of up to 12 weeks created by local
biotechnology companies. The paid internships will include lab and
scientific positions as well as business disciplines such as finance,
human resources and marketing.
Life sciences companies that want to participate in this transformative
program can get more information and commit internships to Project
Onramp by visiting www.ProjectOnrampMA.com.
“We’ve committed four internship slots for Summer 2019 to Project Onramp
students,” said Julie Campbell, Head of Diversity & Inclusion for North
America at Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, which has several business
units in Massachusetts. “We are eager to engage with passionate,
talented young people who can contribute to our success while building
their own futures in life sciences.”
About MassBio
MassBio® is a not-for-profit
organization founded in 1985 that represents and provides services and
support for the world’s leading life sciences supercluster. MassBio is
committed to advancing Massachusetts' leadership in the life sciences to
grow the industry, add value to the healthcare system and improve
patient lives. Representing 1,100+ biotechnology companies, academic
institutions, disease foundations and other organizations involved in
life sciences and healthcare, MassBio leverages its unparalleled network
of innovative companies and industry thought leaders to advance policy
and promote education, while providing member programs, events, industry
information, and services. Learn more at https://www.massbio.org/.
About MassBioEd
MassBioEd’s mission is to build a
sustainable life sciences workforce in the region through educational
programs that inspire and propel students, engage and excite teachers,
and illuminate the pathway from the classroom to careers. MassBioEd
serves the region through programs focused on training high school
educators, exposing students to the college and career opportunities
within the life sciences, providing industry and higher education with
job trends analysis, and advancing the discussion between community
colleges, universities, and employers. Learn more at https://www.massbioed.org/.
About the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center
The
Massachusetts Life Sciences Center (MLSC) is an economic development and
investment agency dedicated to supporting the growth and development of
the life sciences in Massachusetts, home to the most verdant and
productive life sciences ecosystem in the world. Through public-private
funding initiatives, the MLSC supports innovation, research &
development, commercialization, and manufacturing activities in the
fields of biopharma, medical device, diagnostics, and digital health.
Since its creation in 2007, the MLSC has strategically deployed more
than $677 million in Massachusetts. More at http://www.masslifesciences.com/.
About Life Science Cares
Life Science Cares SM
is a collective effort of the life science industry to eliminate the
impact of poverty on our neighbors in the greater Boston area. Through
uniting the human and financial resources of life science companies and
industry leaders, we support service organizations that do the best work
in fighting poverty in our community. Learn more at http://lifesciencecares.org/.
About Bottom Line
Bottom Line helps low-income and
first-generation-to-college students get to and through college. This
nationally recognized nonprofit is committed to building strong
connections with our students, providing them with individual support,
and ensuring they have the guidance they need to persist and earn a
college degree. Learn more at http://www.bottomline.org/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005220/en/