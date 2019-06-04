Log in
Project Santa Fe Foundation : Files for 501c Status – Expands Board of Directors

06/04/2019 | 09:21am EDT

The Project Santa Fe Foundation (PSFF), a collaborative of clinical lab leaders driving the Clinical Lab 2.0 movement, files for nonprofit 501c status and expands its Board of Directors to include healthcare leaders from Seattle Children’s Hospital, Intermountain Healthcare, University of Vermont, Mayo Clinic and NorthShore University HealthSystem.

Project Santa Fe was established in March 2016 to launch a mission to create a new CPT-neutral and disruptive value paradigm to help define the future valuation and placement of clinical laboratory diagnostic services in value-based healthcare.

Since then, this progressive movement has been labeled Clinical Lab 2.0 which focuses on demonstrating the power of longitudinal clinical laboratory data to proactively augment population health in a value-based healthcare environment. Clinical Lab 2.0 goals are to improve the clinical outcomes of populations, help manage population risk and reduce the overall cost of delivering healthcare.

“It is by design that PSFF did not trademark Clinical Lab 2.0, as we strongly believe that Clinical Lab 2.0 belongs to the healthcare industry, not to a single entity, and fundamentally believe that Clinical Lab 2.0 has no borders. The transition to value-based, Clinical Lab 2.0 standards will require cross-industry collaboration. We are honored to have these highly respected industry leaders join the global movement,” says Khosrow Shotorbani, President and Executive Director of the Project Santa Fe Foundation.

PSFF participants represent major regional health systems that can operationalize laboratory-driven innovations and test their valuation in diverse regional marketplaces in the United States through multi-institutional demonstration projects. Initial PSFF member institutions include: Geisinger Health System, Henry Ford Health System, Northwell Health System, TriCore Reference Laboratories, and Lab 2.0 Strategic Services, LLC.

New members of the Board of Directors, joining in 2019, are:

  • Michael Lee Astion, MD, PhD, Professor and Medical Director, Department of Laboratories, Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, WA
  • Sterling T. Bennett, MD, Adjunct Associate Professor, Department of Pathology, University of Utah School of Medicine, and Medical Director, Intermountain Healthcare Central Laboratory, Salt Lake City, UT
  • Mark K. Fung, MD, PhD, Professor and Vice Chair for Population Health, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, The Robert Larner, M.D. College of Medicine, University of Vermont, Burlington, VT
  • Curtis A. Hanson, MD, Professor and Vice Chair, Extramural Laboratory Affairs, Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology, Mayo Clinic, and Chief Medical Officer, Mayo Clinic Laboratories, Rochester, MN
  • Karen L. Kaul, MD, PhD, Duckworth Family Chair of Molecular Pathology, Chair of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, NorthShore University HealthSystem, Evanston, IL; Clinical Professor of Pathology University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine, Chicago, IL

James Crawford, MD, PhD and chair of the PSFF board says, “Our new board members are nationally respected leaders who believe that while traditional lab 1.0 will remain foundational to medicine at large, Clinical Lab 2.0 will play an active role in population medicine by risk-stratifying the population, identifying and closing care gaps, identifying high-risk patients, and lastly, guiding targeted intervention for disease management. We believe that pathology and laboratory medicine domain knowledge strongly align with value-based healthcare models of the future, thus leadership by the laboratory community will be essential to realize the potential of Clinical Lab 2.0 during the transition to value-based care.”

PSFF held its annual meeting in April to establish strategic objectives toward its vision: Through active leadership and laboratory medicine domain knowledge, we will establish the standards and evidence base for Clinical Lab 2.0 in the future of healthcare. We will facilitate diverse industry partner collaborations in order to guide policies, transfer knowledge and scale the Clinical Lab 2.0 movement across the industry. This vision will shape the 3rd Annual Clinical Lab 2.0 Workshop to be held November 3-5, 2019 in Chicago, IL.

About Clinical Lab 2.0
Clinical Lab 2.0 is a Project Santa Fe Foundation initiative. It was established to provide thought leadership and help develop the evidence base for the valuation of clinical laboratory services in the next era of global healthcare. The participants in Project Santa Fe represent major organizations in clinical diagnostics, uniting to operationalize laboratory-driven innovations and test their valuation in diverse global marketplaces. For more information, please visit Clinical Lab 2.0.

Follow Clinical Lab 2.0
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cl2lab


© Business Wire 2019
