Project Santa Fe Foundation : Files for 501c Status – Expands Board of Directors

The Project Santa Fe Foundation (PSFF), a collaborative of clinical lab
leaders driving the Clinical Lab 2.0 movement, files for nonprofit 501c
status and expands its Board of Directors to include healthcare leaders
from Seattle Children’s Hospital, Intermountain Healthcare, University
of Vermont, Mayo Clinic and NorthShore University HealthSystem.
Project Santa Fe was established in March 2016 to launch a mission to
create a new CPT-neutral and disruptive value paradigm to help define
the future valuation and placement of clinical laboratory diagnostic
services in value-based healthcare.
Since then, this progressive movement has been labeled Clinical
Lab 2.0 which focuses on demonstrating the power of longitudinal
clinical laboratory data to proactively augment population health in a
value-based healthcare environment. Clinical Lab 2.0 goals are to
improve the clinical outcomes of populations, help manage population
risk and reduce the overall cost of delivering healthcare.
“It is by design that PSFF did not trademark Clinical Lab 2.0, as
we strongly believe that Clinical Lab 2.0 belongs to the healthcare
industry, not to a single entity, and fundamentally believe that
Clinical Lab 2.0 has no borders. The transition to value-based, Clinical
Lab 2.0 standards will require cross-industry collaboration. We are
honored to have these highly respected industry leaders join the global
movement,” says Khosrow
Shotorbani, President and Executive Director of the Project Santa Fe
Foundation.
PSFF participants represent major regional health systems that can
operationalize laboratory-driven innovations and test their valuation in
diverse regional marketplaces in the United States through
multi-institutional demonstration projects. Initial PSFF member
institutions include: Geisinger Health System, Henry Ford Health System,
Northwell Health System, TriCore Reference Laboratories, and Lab 2.0
Strategic Services, LLC.
New members of the Board
of Directors, joining in 2019, are:
-
Michael
Lee Astion, MD, PhD, Professor and Medical Director,
Department of Laboratories, Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, WA
-
Sterling
T. Bennett, MD, Adjunct Associate Professor, Department
of Pathology, University of Utah School of Medicine, and Medical
Director, Intermountain Healthcare Central Laboratory, Salt Lake City,
UT
-
Mark
K. Fung, MD, PhD, Professor and Vice Chair for
Population Health, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine,
The Robert Larner, M.D. College of Medicine, University of Vermont,
Burlington, VT
-
Curtis
A. Hanson, MD, Professor and Vice Chair, Extramural
Laboratory Affairs, Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology,
Mayo Clinic, and Chief Medical Officer, Mayo Clinic Laboratories,
Rochester, MN
-
Karen
L. Kaul, MD, PhD, Duckworth Family Chair of Molecular
Pathology, Chair of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, NorthShore
University HealthSystem, Evanston, IL; Clinical Professor of Pathology
University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine, Chicago, IL
James
Crawford, MD, PhD and chair of the PSFF board says, “Our new board
members are nationally respected leaders who believe that while
traditional lab 1.0 will remain foundational to medicine at large,
Clinical Lab 2.0 will play an active role in population medicine by
risk-stratifying the population, identifying and closing care gaps,
identifying high-risk patients, and lastly, guiding targeted
intervention for disease management. We believe that pathology and
laboratory medicine domain knowledge strongly align with value-based
healthcare models of the future, thus leadership by the laboratory
community will be essential to realize the potential of Clinical Lab 2.0
during the transition to value-based care.”
PSFF held its annual meeting in April to establish strategic objectives
toward its vision: Through active leadership and laboratory medicine
domain knowledge, we will establish the standards and evidence base for
Clinical Lab 2.0 in the future of healthcare. We will facilitate diverse
industry partner collaborations in order to guide policies, transfer
knowledge and scale the Clinical Lab 2.0 movement across the industry. This
vision will shape the 3rd
Annual Clinical Lab 2.0 Workshop to be held November 3-5, 2019 in
Chicago, IL.
About Clinical Lab 2.0
Clinical Lab 2.0 is a Project Santa
Fe Foundation initiative. It was established to provide thought
leadership and help develop the evidence base for the valuation of
clinical laboratory services in the next era of global healthcare. The
participants in Project Santa Fe represent major organizations in
clinical diagnostics, uniting to operationalize laboratory-driven
innovations and test their valuation in diverse global marketplaces. For
