Promega Launches Spectrum Compact CE Benchtop DNA Analysis Instrument with Hitachi High-Tech

09/01/2020 | 07:02am EDT

Personal capillary electrophoresis system performs Sanger sequencing and fragment analysis

Promega today launched its benchtop capillary electrophoresis (CE) instrument, the Spectrum Compact CE System, developed in collaboration with Hitachi High-Tech. The personal CE system is an integrated DNA analysis instrument that enables life scientists in laboratories of all sizes to perform Sanger sequencing and fragment analysis at the bench.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200901005277/en/

Scientists in labs of all sizes can perform Sanger sequencing and fragment analysis at their bench, thanks to the new Spectrum Compact CE System launched by Promega and Hitachi High-Tech. (Photo: Business Wire)



The Spectrum Compact CE System features:

  • flexible run scheduling
  • easy-to-use interface
  • convenient benchtop size
  • separate plug-and-play consumables
  • on-site installation and operational training

The instrument supports applications such as microsatellite instability analysis, mixed sample analysis, forensic STR analysis, and cell line authentication. It processes up to 32 samples in a single run and can be controlled by either the integrated touchscreen or by additional software that allows access from any registered computer on the same network. Guided software brings capillary electrophoresis capabilities to the hands of any scientist in the laboratory regardless of skill level.

“The Spectrum Compact CE is personal and that’s one of the huge advantages that scientists will see with this instrument,” says Promega Head of Research Doug Storts. “An individual can walk into the laboratory and with minimal training, be able to change all the consumables, select which chemistries they want to use for both DNA sequencing as well as for fragment analysis, and perform the experiment. Literally everybody has access. It democratizes the use of the instrument in the laboratory.”

Promega is also offering extensive support to laboratories integrating a Spectrum Compact CE System into their workflow, including on-site instrument and software installation and operational training. Technical Services Scientists are prepared to assist with data analysis and summary reports, and Field Support and Validation Services Scientists are available to assist with maintenance and validation requirements.

Hitachi High-Tech and Promega announced plans in 2017 to design a high-performing, high-value, compact capillary electrophoresis instrument. The Spectrum Compact CE System leverages Hitachi High-Technologies’ expertise as the world’s chief developer of capillary electrophoresis and Promega’s skill as the industry’s leading manufacturer of reagents and STR kits.

To learn more about the Spectrum Compact CE System, visit www.promega.com/SpectrumCompactCE

About Promega Corporation

Promega Corporation is a leader in providing innovative solutions and technical support to the life sciences industry. Our product portfolio of over 4,000 products support a range of life science work across areas such as cell biology; DNA, RNA and protein analysis; drug development; human identification and molecular diagnostics. For over 40 years these tools and technologies have grown in their application and are used today by scientists and technicians in labs for academic and government research, forensics, pharmaceuticals, clinical diagnostics and agricultural and environmental testing. Promega is headquartered in Madison, WI, USA with branches in 16 countries and over 50 global distributors. For more information, visit www.promega.com.


© Business Wire 2020
