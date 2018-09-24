Log in
Prometric :® Drives Advances in Testing and Assessment

0
09/24/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

Testing Experts to Lead Discussions at This Year’s Premier European eATP Learning Event

Prometric®, the global leader in service excellence for the testing and assessment industry, will lead educational discussions at this year’s Association of Test Publishers (ATP) European conference to be held in Athens, Greece from September 26th to September 28th.

In line with the conference focus, “Transforming Assessments,” Prometric experts will cover a range of topics showcasing security, online proctoring, task analysis and technology innovations. The company also will be demonstrating the industry’s most streamlined testing platform that connects test owners with their content to produce better exams while enhancing quality, increasing productivity and offering more testing flexibility.

Prometric’s Speaker Series includes the following sessions:

  • New Technology Tools for Test Security & Challenges of Use in the EU
    Wednesday, 26th, 15:00 CET
    Presenters: Raymond Nicosia, ETS and Rodger Meade, Prometric
  • Online Proctoring – A New Standard for Maintaining Integrity Throughout the Transformation
    Wednesday, 26th, 16:30 CET
    Presenters: Garrett Sherry, Prometric and Rodger Meade, Prometric
  • Identifying the Task Analysis of Best Fit
    Thursday, 27th, 16:45 CET
    Presenters: Darina Scully, Dublin City University and Li-Ann Kuan, Ph.D., Prometric
  • Optimize, Improve and Evolve Assessments with Integrated Technology-enabled Tools
    Friday, 28th, 9:00 CET
    Presenters: Martin McNulty, RSA, Nicola Taylor, Prometric, and Steve Williams, Prometric

If you would like to request a demo or a complimentary copy of a presentation, please contact us personally by calling 1-855-855-2241.

About Prometric

Prometric enables test sponsors worldwide to advance their credentialing programs through test development and delivery solutions that set the standard in quality and service excellence. It offers a comprehensive and reliable approach to advising, developing, managing and delivering programs in an integrated, technology-enabled environment across the world’s most secure testing network or through the conveniences of online testing services, delivering more than seven million tests each year in more than 180 countries. www.prometric.com.


© Business Wire 2018
