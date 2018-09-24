Prometric :® Drives Advances in Testing and Assessment

Prometric®, the global leader in service excellence for the
testing and assessment industry, will lead educational discussions at
this year’s Association of Test Publishers (ATP) European conference to
be held in Athens, Greece from September 26th to September 28th.
In line with the conference focus, “Transforming Assessments,” Prometric
experts will cover a range of topics showcasing security, online
proctoring, task analysis and technology innovations. The company also
will be demonstrating the industry’s most streamlined testing platform
that connects test owners with their content to produce better exams
while enhancing quality, increasing productivity and offering more
testing flexibility.
Prometric’s Speaker Series includes the following sessions:
-
New Technology Tools for Test Security & Challenges of Use in the
EU
Wednesday, 26th, 15:00 CET
Presenters:
Raymond Nicosia, ETS and Rodger Meade, Prometric
-
Online Proctoring – A New Standard for Maintaining Integrity
Throughout the Transformation
Wednesday, 26th,
16:30 CET
Presenters: Garrett Sherry, Prometric and Rodger
Meade, Prometric
-
Identifying the Task Analysis of Best Fit
Thursday, 27th,
16:45 CET
Presenters: Darina Scully, Dublin City University
and Li-Ann Kuan, Ph.D., Prometric
-
Optimize, Improve and Evolve Assessments with Integrated
Technology-enabled Tools
Friday, 28th, 9:00 CET
Presenters:
Martin McNulty, RSA, Nicola Taylor, Prometric, and Steve Williams,
Prometric
If you would like to request a demo or a complimentary copy of a
presentation, please contact us personally by calling 1-855-855-2241.
About Prometric
Prometric enables test sponsors worldwide to advance their credentialing
programs through test development and delivery solutions that set the
standard in quality and service excellence. It offers a comprehensive
and reliable approach to advising, developing, managing and delivering
programs in an integrated, technology-enabled environment across the
world’s most secure testing network or through the conveniences of
online testing services, delivering more than seven million tests each
year in more than 180 countries. www.prometric.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924005176/en/