Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Prominent Financial Advisor Tyrone Ross Named as CEO of Onramp Invest

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 12:14pm EDT

Reality Shares, Inc. Board of Directors is pleased to announce its appointment of Tyrone Ross as the Chief Executive Officer of Onramp™ Invest. He will assume the day-to-day leadership of the Company effective immediately. Ross, a decorated financial advisor, and financial services influencer will help deliver on the initial vision for Onramp, a fintech alternative investment platform designed for the next generation of investors and advisors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200804005819/en/

Tyrone Ross (Photo: Business Wire)

Tyrone Ross (Photo: Business Wire)

“The universe of investment opportunities continues to expand exponentially. Without help, traditional investment firms are unable to keep up with this expansion. The exchange-traded fund wrapper is a beautiful technology providing access for investors into a variety of unique investments, but it is over 30 years old now and it is not a ‘one-size-fits-all’ vehicle,” said Eric Ervin, CEO of Reality Shares, Inc. “Cryptocurrencies are a great example of this. How long can investment firms sit back and wait for a cryptocurrency ETF? Cutting edge investment opportunities deserve cutting edge solutions with bold leaders. I can think of no better person to lead this effort than Tyrone Ross. He is a pioneer in the investment advisory space and his values are aligned perfectly with the Onramp mission to empower the next generation of advisors and investors through education and exposure.”

“It’s humbling to be tapped to further develop and expand the Onramp Invest platform, and I’m excited to get to work building and fundraising to construct a team to design and build a best-in-class product and customer experience,” said Ross. “There is no better time to lead a company that will shift the fintech landscape with a focus on education and financial inclusion by leveraging the power of the digital asset ecosystem.”

Onramp is a financial technology company designed to bridge the gap between traditional investment platforms and the ever-expanding universe of modern alternative investments. Innovations in technology continue to open doors for new alternative investment opportunities. Digital asset protocols such as Bitcoin and Ethereum are perfect examples of this. Without proper onramps, many investors have no other option than to turn to “DIY” solutions or imperfect vehicles to get the exposure they seek. Onramp will provide the necessary infrastructure to connect advisors and investors with new opportunities as they emerge, educating, exposing, and empowering investors to diversify into what they want, when they want it.

About Reality Shares Inc. and Blockforce Capital Management, LLC

Reality Shares, Inc. and Blockforce Capital (dba) create innovative, research-driven investment products and solutions to help minimize the effects of market noise and emotion on investment performance. Our goal is to democratize the world’s best investing ideas by delivering institutional-grade investment strategies and unique market exposure opportunities. Onramp and Onramp Invest are registered trademarks of Reality Shares, Inc.

This material contains general information only and is not intended to represent general or specific investment advice. No part of this material may be reproduced without the prior written consent of Reality Shares. Reality Shares® is a registered trademark of Reality Shares, Inc.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:45pRCI BANQUE : " CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS" as at June, 30th 2020 has been made available
GL
12:45pRCI BANQUE : " CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS" as at June, 30th 2020 has been made available
GL
12:45pRCI BANQUE : The "PILLAR III report - First Half 2020" is now available on the website www.rcibs.com
GL
12:45pRCI BANQUE : " PILLAR III Report First Half 2020"
GL
12:45pESSENTIAL UTILITIES : Declares 7% Dividend Increase
BU
12:45pTOTAL : Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)
DJ
12:43pCUBIC CORPORATION : Announces Semiannual Dividend
BU
12:42pBALLANTYNE STRONG : Investor Presentation PDF File
PU
12:42pTENET HEALTHCARE : Supplemental Financial Disclosures 2Q20 Earnings Release
PU
12:42pTINEXTA S P A : 04/08/2020 Tinexta - Risultati Primo Semestre
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : White House adviser Navarro suggests Microsoft divest China holdings
2AA : Three private equity groups eye AA takeover, company considers share issue
3BP PLC : BP Reports $17.7 Billion Loss, Cuts Dividend--Update
4SONY CORPORATION : Sony posts milder-than-expected Q1 operating profit fall on gaming demand
5ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A. : ILLIMITY BANK S P A : raddoppia l'utile trimestrale da 5 a 10 milioni di euro nel secon..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group