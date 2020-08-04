Prominent Financial Advisor Tyrone Ross Named as CEO of Onramp Invest

Reality Shares, Inc. Board of Directors is pleased to announce its appointment of Tyrone Ross as the Chief Executive Officer of Onramp™ Invest. He will assume the day-to-day leadership of the Company effective immediately. Ross, a decorated financial advisor, and financial services influencer will help deliver on the initial vision for Onramp, a fintech alternative investment platform designed for the next generation of investors and advisors.

“The universe of investment opportunities continues to expand exponentially. Without help, traditional investment firms are unable to keep up with this expansion. The exchange-traded fund wrapper is a beautiful technology providing access for investors into a variety of unique investments, but it is over 30 years old now and it is not a ‘one-size-fits-all’ vehicle,” said Eric Ervin, CEO of Reality Shares, Inc. “Cryptocurrencies are a great example of this. How long can investment firms sit back and wait for a cryptocurrency ETF? Cutting edge investment opportunities deserve cutting edge solutions with bold leaders. I can think of no better person to lead this effort than Tyrone Ross. He is a pioneer in the investment advisory space and his values are aligned perfectly with the Onramp mission to empower the next generation of advisors and investors through education and exposure.”

“It’s humbling to be tapped to further develop and expand the Onramp Invest platform, and I’m excited to get to work building and fundraising to construct a team to design and build a best-in-class product and customer experience,” said Ross. “There is no better time to lead a company that will shift the fintech landscape with a focus on education and financial inclusion by leveraging the power of the digital asset ecosystem.”

Onramp is a financial technology company designed to bridge the gap between traditional investment platforms and the ever-expanding universe of modern alternative investments. Innovations in technology continue to open doors for new alternative investment opportunities. Digital asset protocols such as Bitcoin and Ethereum are perfect examples of this. Without proper onramps, many investors have no other option than to turn to “DIY” solutions or imperfect vehicles to get the exposure they seek. Onramp will provide the necessary infrastructure to connect advisors and investors with new opportunities as they emerge, educating, exposing, and empowering investors to diversify into what they want, when they want it.

About Reality Shares Inc. and Blockforce Capital Management, LLC

Reality Shares, Inc. and Blockforce Capital (dba) create innovative, research-driven investment products and solutions to help minimize the effects of market noise and emotion on investment performance. Our goal is to democratize the world’s best investing ideas by delivering institutional-grade investment strategies and unique market exposure opportunities. Onramp and Onramp Invest are registered trademarks of Reality Shares, Inc.

