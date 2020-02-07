Prominent Industry Experts, Engaging Events, and Emerging Technologies Round Out PowerTest 2020 Electrical Conference

PORTAGE, Mich., Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETA – the InterNational Electrical Testing Association – announces exciting and innovative updates to the upcoming PowerTest 2020 electrical safety and maintenance conference and exposition. Held in Chicago, Illinois on February 24-28, 2020, PowerTest welcomes thought leaders in the electrical safety and maintenance field, one-of-a-kind engagement events, and showcases pioneering technology in the electrical power industry.



“We are excited that PowerTest will bring in prominent industry leaders, such as our keynote, David Sarkus, MS, CSP, who will engage attendees on creating an accident-free culture in their workplace. PowerTest is well-known for being a prominent location to show off cutting-edge technology, and this year we will also utilize new conference technology infrastructure to ensure attendees have a seamless experience,” says Conference Committee Chair Ron Widup of Shermco Industries.

New at PowerTest 2020:

Pre-conference event at Tommy Gun’s Garage on Sunday, February 23 at 5 p.m.

This prohibition-themed, audience-interactive, musical comedy show will transport guests to the 1920s with memorabilia, dancing, and songs.



PowerTest 2020 will officially kickoff on Monday morning with David’s keynote address, covering the seven principles that have helped hundreds of organizations create sustainable safety improvement.





Attendees won’t want to miss Monday afternoon’s discussion about Damped Alternating Current (DAC) for medium-voltage cable assessment; Dielectric Frequency Response as applied power and instrument transformers; vacuum bottle testing technology and protective relay advancements.



PowerTest 2020’s new streamlined registration process will allow guests to get oriented quickly and our new lead capture technology will help trade show exhibitors make the most of their time.



It’s not too late to register for PowerTest 2020. Visit PowerTest.org to learn more.

ABOUT NETA

NETA, the InterNational Electrical Testing Association, is an ANSI Accredited Standards Developing Organization that creates and maintains standards for electrical maintenance and acceptance testing for electrical power equipment and systems, as well as a standard that addresses the certification of electrical testing technicians. NETA is an association of leading electrical testing companies comprised of visionaries committed to advancing the industry standards for power system installation and maintenance to ensure the highest level of reliability and safety.

