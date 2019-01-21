Prominent OC Developer Begins Quest to Transform Former OC Register Building & One Broadway Plaza to Massive Urban Development

Lee & Associates, a nationwide leader in commercial real estate
services, announces that it has been named as the exclusive leasing
agent for the 1.7 million square foot office development at the former
Orange County Register building and One Broadway Plaza. The team has
also been retained to procure a joint-venture equity investor to fund
the project located in the Santa Ana Opportunity Zone.
Lee & Associates Orange principals Jack Haley, Marshal Vogt, Matt
Orville, and Jaimeson Hearne will be partnering with Caribou Industries,
a Santa Ana-based development company specializing in rebuilding,
rejuvenating, restoring, and operating more than 4 million square feet
of commercial office space, which has announced its plans to begin its
grand vision for this sprawling urban development.
625IVE will be a 20-acre mixed-use transit-oriented redevelopment of the
former Orange County Register site located at 625 N Grand Avenue. This
freeway adjacent, city-block redevelopment is conceived as a
game-changing urban live/work/play project that will provide the region
with a true urban core.
One Broadway Plaza ("The One") is the culmination of a two-decade
partnership between Caribou Industries and the City of Santa Ana to
transform Orange County’s urban center. The project, located at 1001 N
Broadway, represents one of the most significant Class-A office
development opportunities on the West Coast and is Orange County’s
largest shovel-ready opportunity zone site. Towering at an impressive
493 feet, this iconic landmark will be the tallest superstructure in the
history of Orange County and will feature over 615,000-square-feet of
office space in 37 stories.
The team will be targeting tenants in size from 20,000 square feet, all
the way to a 1.7 million SF campus. The project will be connected by
Santa Ana’s OC Streetcar which celebrated its recent groundbreaking on
November 30, 2018. Marshal Vogt, who represents both the local Lee &
Associates Orange office and is one of the founders of the Office
Advisory Group, a team specializing in office brokerage is enthusiastic
and optimistic about this opportunity.
“We are excited about our partnership with Mike Harrah and Caribou
Industries. 625IVE and One Broadway Plaza are flagship listings for our
team and will transform the perception of Downtown Santa Ana.” Vogt
said. “This is a win-win for both the city of Santa Ana and investors.
Currently, ‘The One’ is simply Orange County’s largest ‘shovel ready’
opportunity zone site.”
Michael Harrah, the visionary CEO who founded Caribou Industries, found
himself at an opportune time to bring both a shovel-ready project and a
redevelopment project to the market given the roll-out of a new
investment tax incentive in low-income areas designated as “Opportunity
Zone”.
“Every ‘Opportunity Zone,’ in large cities, around the country, will
look to this project as the shining example of what is possible going
forward. One Broadway Plaza will be an iconic tower, talk about a great
way to roll-out this initiative,” Harrah said.
“Opportunity Zones,” which were created as part of the Tax Cuts and Jobs
Act of 2017, are a federal economic development tool aimed at improving
the outcomes of distressed communities around the country. By investing
in “Opportunity Zones,” investors stand to gain a temporary deferral on
their capital gains taxes if they hold their investments for at least
five years, and a permanent exclusion from tax on capital gains from the
Opportunity Zone investments if held for 10 years.
A qualified investor will have the opportunity to provide equity for
either property or an investment in both. One Broadway Plaza is the only
shovel ready development project of this magnitude in an opportunity
zone in Southern California.
In the last 10 years, the City of Santa Ana has been evolving into a
thriving cultural and urban center paving the way for vertical
urbanization and profitable opportunities in residential, retail,
medical, educational, hotel and mixed-use developments, and investment.
The natural beauty of Southern California and a host of world-class
amenities in a walkable, vibrant setting has been steadily attracting
millennials, foodies, families, and CEOs to this city’s growing
live-work-play environment.
