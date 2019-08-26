Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Prominent Shareholder Activism Defense Adviser Derek Zaba Joins Sidley in Palo Alto as Co-Leader of the Shareholder Activism Practice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 10:51am EDT

Sidley Austin LLP is pleased to announce that Derek Zaba has joined the firm. He will be a partner in Sidley’s global M&A and Private Equity group and co-leader of the shareholder activism practice. A highly regarded shareholder activism defense adviser, Mr. Zaba is joining Sidley in Northern California from PJT Camberview Partners, a leading provider of investor-led advice to public companies.

Mr. Zaba will focus his practice on counseling boards and C-suite executives of public companies in shareholder activism matters and contested M&A transactions, as well as on corporate governance concerns.

“Derek will augment our impressive shareholder activism practice,” said Kai Liekefett, Sidley partner and leader of its shareholder activism practice. “With shareholder activism at record levels, Derek’s extraordinary skill set and deep knowledge will enhance our ability to serve clients facing these issues.”

Mr. Zaba’s hire solidifies Sidley’s reputation as a leader in the shareholder activism arena. Sidley is one of only a few law firms with a dedicated shareholder activism defense team. Following Mr. Zaba’s arrival, this team now includes two partners who devote 100 percent of their time to this practice. In the last five years, Mr. Liekefett and Mr. Zaba have been involved in more than 70 proxy contests, according to FactSet SharkRepellent.

Mr. Zaba joined Camberview in 2015 and ultimately served as the head of its activism and contested M&A practice. At Camberview, he advised clients of all sizes and industries on activism-related matters. Previously, Mr. Zaba was an investment professional at two hedge funds. He started his legal career as a corporate attorney at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz.

“Derek’s close relationships with board members and C-suite executives will be an asset to the firm,” said Sharon Flanagan, managing partner of Sidley’s San Francisco office and member of the firm’s Management Committee. “Part of our strategic vision includes attracting a talent like Derek to our winning Sidley team. He has excellent command of the legal issues in the space and will fortify the practice’s strong track record of success.”

With 2,000 lawyers in 20 offices around the globe, Sidley is a premier legal adviser for clients across the spectrum of industries. Follow Sidley on Twitter @SidleyLaw.

Attorney Advertising - Sidley Austin LLP, One South Dearborn, Chicago, IL 60603, +1 312 853 7000. Sidley and Sidley Austin refer to Sidley Austin LLP and affiliated partnerships as explained at www.sidley.com/disclaimer.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:06aZhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. – HSDT
GL
11:06aPRINCIPAL FINANCIAL : Global Investors Announces New Head of Funds Business
BU
11:06aUFP TECHNOLOGIES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
11:05aNICKELODEON : 's Brand-new Preschool Series Blue's Clues & You! Bows Monday, Nov. 11, at 9 A.M. (ET/PT)
BU
11:05aTHE NAGA GROUP AG : Major Shareholder FOSUN to take majority, EUR5M growth capital to be injected.
EQ
11:05aZhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against L Brands, Inc. – LB
GL
11:05aVOSSLOH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Vossloh signs contract on the divestiture of its Locomotives business
EQ
11:02aGENERAL DYNAMICS : Gulfstream Receives Order from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
PR
11:02aKEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Again Certified by Great Place to Work in 2019
BU
11:01aSWISS AMERICAN CDMO : Ranked in Top Half of Inc. 5000 List of Most Inspiring, Fast-Growing Companies
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution
2VONOVIA SE : VONOVIA SE: Response to the Berlin Government's Plans for an Absolute Rent Ceiling in Berlin
3ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : Share buy-back Program
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Bank, UBS Explored Alliance -- WSJ
5China's yuan slumps to 11-year low, stocks fall as U.S. trade war escalates

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group