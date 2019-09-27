Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Prominex Announces Changes to Management

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 05:35pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2019) - Prominex Resource Corp. ("Prominex" or the "Company") announces that Balu Gopalakrishnan has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The Company has appointed its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Lerner, as Chief Financial Officer to replace Mr. Gopalakrishnan. Mr. Gopalakrishnan continues to serve as a director of the Company.

About Prominex

Prominex is an exploration and development company. Prominex has been exploring primarily for zinclead-copper-silver-gold mineral deposits. Currently, Prominex is evaluating one project within a base metal rich area of central Newfoundland. The Company's only significant asset is the historic Tulks Hill project, which is situated in central Newfoundland.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Michael Lerner
CEO, CFO and Director
Tel: 416-710-4906
Email: mlerner10@gmail.com

This press release may include certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48295


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:50pEVOLENT DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Evolent Health, Inc. To Contact The Firm
NE
05:49pWeissLaw LLP Reminds RTEC, CZR, UBNK, and OLBK Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
GL
05:49pCOHEN & STEERS : Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (RQI) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a)
PR
05:48pBEST BUY : Massachusetts employee shaves head to raise money for kids with cancer
PU
05:48pTENARIS : showcases innovation and services at 2019 SPE ATCE
PU
05:47pSABLE RESOURCES LTD. : announces closing of royalty purchase agreement with Osisko Gold Royalties
AQ
05:46pCOHEN & STEERS : Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (UTF) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a)
PR
05:46pPROPETRO : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds ProPetro Holding Corp. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – PUMP
BU
05:44pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:44pCOHEN & STEERS : Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a)
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMMERZBANK AG : Banks facing 'enormous' challenges, says Commerzbank boss
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : In a brief keynote speech, Lucas di Grassi promoted the topic of electric mobilit..
3Trump considers delisting Chinese firms from U.S. markets - sources
4PENNON GROUP PLC : PENNON : Trading Statement
5THE CARLYLE GROUP LP : Austria's AMS lights up Osram bidding war with new $4.9 billion offer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group