Prominex Raises $4M in Series A-1 Fundraising

Prominex, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company focused on point-of-care
infectious disease testing, today announces completion of its Series A-1
financing, raising $4 million from Casdin Capital LLC and its founding
CEO. The Series A-1 financing will provide funding to advance the
development of its infectious disease assays and commence an instrument
development partnership with Invetech, a global leader in point-of-care
instrument design and development.
Prominex’s Founder and CEO Paul Thomas commented, “Our Validex System
delivers a 5-minute sample-to-answer molecular test result that will
enable a broad spectrum of point-of-care testing from simple screening
to more complex syndromic panel assays. We believe our Validex System
holds significant promise to improve patient care and outcomes in
time-critical clinical situations and to realize significant cost
savings by optimized patient management and triage of patients to the
most appropriate care setting.”
About Prominex
Prominex was founded in 2016 with a primary focus on the development of
molecular diagnostic assays for point-of-care infectious disease
testing. The novel molecular amplification and waveguide detection
technologies incorporated into our Validex System enables the
development of ultrafast, accurate, easy-to-use, highly multiplexed, and
low-cost molecular diagnostic assays. For more information, visit www.Prominex.com.
