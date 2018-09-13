Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Prominex Raises $4M in Series A-1 Fundraising

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 04:02pm CEST

Funding development of 5-minute point-of-care molecular diagnostics

Prominex, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company focused on point-of-care infectious disease testing, today announces completion of its Series A-1 financing, raising $4 million from Casdin Capital LLC and its founding CEO. The Series A-1 financing will provide funding to advance the development of its infectious disease assays and commence an instrument development partnership with Invetech, a global leader in point-of-care instrument design and development.

Prominex’s Founder and CEO Paul Thomas commented, “Our Validex System delivers a 5-minute sample-to-answer molecular test result that will enable a broad spectrum of point-of-care testing from simple screening to more complex syndromic panel assays. We believe our Validex System holds significant promise to improve patient care and outcomes in time-critical clinical situations and to realize significant cost savings by optimized patient management and triage of patients to the most appropriate care setting.”

About Prominex

Prominex was founded in 2016 with a primary focus on the development of molecular diagnostic assays for point-of-care infectious disease testing. The novel molecular amplification and waveguide detection technologies incorporated into our Validex System enables the development of ultrafast, accurate, easy-to-use, highly multiplexed, and low-cost molecular diagnostic assays. For more information, visit www.Prominex.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:15pEXPRESS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:15pPPG INDUSTRIES : Scientist to Discuss Recent Advances in Automotive Battery Binders, Coatings During The Battery Show North America 2018
AQ
04:15pCUMMINS : New Survey Emphasizes Need for Emergency Weather Preparedness
AQ
04:15pRetail Sales Seen Up 0.4% in August -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
04:15pINSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04:14pFANNIE MAE : Announces Sale of Non-Performing Loans
PR
04:14pBRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT welcomes House of Commons Science and Technology Committee e-cigarette report
AQ
04:14pTURBONOMIC : Named to Forbes Cloud 100 List for Third Consecutive Year
BU
04:14pRUBY TUESDAY : UPDATE Ruby Tuesday Celebrates Fundraising Efforts That Will Provide More Than 1.5 Million Meals to Hungry Children
BU
04:13pLRAD : reg; Corporation Announces $1.0 Million Mass Notification Critical Infrastructure Order
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple iPhones get bigger and pricier, Watch turns to health
2DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : China Fund Considers Deutsche Stake HNA Now Owns
3INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : Zara Eases Concern Over Online Riv..
4AMAZON.COM : Tesla investor says U.S. SEC asked it about 'funding secured' tweet
5UPM-KYMMENE OYJ : UPM KYMMENE OYJ : recognised as the industry's most responsible company in the global Dow Jo..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.