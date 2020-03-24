Log in
Prominex Resource Corp. Announces Change of Auditor

03/24/2020 | 12:50pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2020) - Prominex Resource Corp. ("Prominex" or the "Company") announces that it has appointed Clearhouse LLP (the "Successor Auditor") as auditor of the Company. James Stafford, Inc. Chartered Professional Accountants (the "Former Auditor") resigned effective September 30, 2015, at the Company's request, and the Company's board of directors appointed the Successor Auditor to fill the resulting vacancy until the close of the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders. The change of auditor notice required under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102") and associated material have been filed on SEDAR under the Company's profile. There were no reservations or modified opinions in any auditor's reports nor any reportable events as defined in NI 51-102 in connection with the audits last performed by the Former Auditor.

About Prominex

The Company has ceased to carry on an active business and is presently engaged in identifying and evaluating potential business opportunities.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Michael Lerner
CEO, CFO and Director
Tel: 416-710-4906
Email: mlerner10@gmail.com

This press release may contain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, comments regarding the timing of the annual meeting of shareholders of the Company. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53747


© Newsfilecorp 2020
