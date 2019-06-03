Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Promise Technology Collaborates with Apple to Announce Storage Options Custom-designed for the New Mac Pro

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

MILPITAS, Calif. and HSINCHU, Taiwan, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promise Technology Inc., a leader in providing cutting-edge storage solutions for a variety of markets, today is extremely proud to work with Apple in announcing new internal storage options, custom-designed for the new Mac Pro. Promise Pegasus R4i and Pegasus J2i enable end-users to easily manage the explosion of unstructured data and digital assets critical to their creative projects.

“Promise Technology is a 30-year veteran in data storage, has consistently brought innovative and industry-leading storage solutions to a variety of markets,” said Edward Lin, Chairman, Promise Technology. “The Pegasus R4i and Pegasus J2i are ideal, reliable high-capacity storage options inside the Mac Pro. The well-recognized Promise Pegasus family remains the gold standard for creative professionals and prosumers needing storage for the best speed, protection and capacities, backed by solid warranties and outstanding global support.”

Product Highlights:

  • Pegasus R4i: 4-bay PCIe RAID Storage for the new Mac Pro
    — Elegant and rugged chassis designed uniquely to fit into the new Mac Pro’s PCIe slots
    — Four swappable modules with 8TB 7200rpm SATA HDDs – pre-formatted and pre-installed
    — Best-in-class Pegasus hardware RAID5 for an optimal combination of performance, capacity and redundancy
    — Use the latest Promise Pegasus Utility for simple-to-use but powerful storage management and monitoring
  • Promise Pegasus J2i: 2-bay Internal Storage Enclosure for the new Mac Pro
    — One 8TB 7200 rpm SATA HDD – pre-formatted and pre-installed
    — Bay for an optional additional HDD (to be installed by customers)
    — Custom internal cable assembly

These systems, co-designed to allow easily installation into and work flawlessly within the Mac Pro and macOS, will come with a 3-year hardware warranty and are supported by Promise’s dedicated global team.

Availability
Pegasus R4i and Pegasus J2i will be available later this year for purchase worldwide at the Apple Store, at Apple Premium Resellers and through the Promise global network of distributors and value-added resellers.

For more information, please go to www.promise.com and follow Promise Technology on LinkedInFacebook or Twitter.

About Promise Technology

Promise Technology is a recognized global leader with 30 years of experience in the storage industry. Promise creates innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of the Surveillance, Rich Media, IT and Cloud markets. From custom-designed storage devices, to scalable enterprise IT Infrastructure, blazingly fast post-production tools, and video security solutions, Promise adapts its products to meet the real-world challenges customers face every day. Promise’s highly experienced sales and engineering teams are strategically located throughout the Americas, Europe, Middle East, JAPAC, and China regions to provide unparalleled services and support to its customers around the globe. For more information, visit: www.promise.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7599d88d-e1a8-415c-8156-ffbb18dbcb6e

Media Contacts:
The Americas
Vijay Char
Vijay.char@promise.com
+1 (408) 368-1322

International
Ya-Ping Hsu
ya-ping.hsu@tw.promise.com
+886-978695780

Primary Logo

Promise Pegasus R4i

Promise Technology today is extremely proud to work with Apple in announcing new internal storage options, custom-designed for the new Mac Pro.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:28pNEC : A More Accurate, Low-Cost 39 GHz Beamforming Transceiver for 5G Communications
AQ
09:27pPolyExplore Announces DeepMap as a New Customer
BU
09:26pFACEBOOK : keeps three-yearly 'say on pay' vote, amid outside investor doubts
RE
09:23pRAKUTEN : Sports schedule for Wednesday, June 5
AQ
09:20pVOLKSWAGEN : CEO meets top U.S. trade official as Mexico tariffs loom - sources
RE
09:19pCANON : requests removal of toner cartridges offered by GIOVANNI SHOP DI SIMON VIKTORIA from Amazon.it
PU
09:19pCANON : requests removal of toner cartridges offered by VENUE DESIGN & CONSULTING SRL-D from Amazon.it
PU
09:19pCANON : requests removal of toner cartridges offered by Game electronic virz di bruno campassi from Amazon.it
PU
09:19pCANON : obtained Precautionary Order against Idem Rebuilding di Carbonara Giuseppe, trading as "Universocartuccia"
PU
09:14pOREGON PACIFIC BANCORP : Commercial Relationship Manager (Eugene)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : U.S. moving toward major antitrust probe of tech giants
2AMAZON.COM : Alphabet shares slide 6% on possible DoJ antitrust probe
3CANFOR CORPORATION : CANFOR : to Permanently Close Vavenby Sawmill
4CLEAN TEQ HOLDINGS LIMITED : CLEAN TEQ : commences a partnering process for its wholly-owned Sunrise Battery M..
5CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES, INC. : ROBBINS ARROYO LLP: CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) Misled Shareho..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About