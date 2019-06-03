Promise Technology Collaborates with Apple to Announce Storage Options Custom-designed for the New Mac Pro

MILPITAS, Calif. and HSINCHU, Taiwan, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promise Technology Inc. , a leader in providing cutting-edge storage solutions for a variety of markets, today is extremely proud to work with Apple in announcing new internal storage options, custom-designed for the new Mac Pro . Promise Pegasus R4i and Pegasus J2i enable end-users to easily manage the explosion of unstructured data and digital assets critical to their creative projects.



“Promise Technology is a 30-year veteran in data storage, has consistently brought innovative and industry-leading storage solutions to a variety of markets,” said Edward Lin, Chairman, Promise Technology. “The Pegasus R4i and Pegasus J2i are ideal, reliable high-capacity storage options inside the Mac Pro. The well-recognized Promise Pegasus family remains the gold standard for creative professionals and prosumers needing storage for the best speed, protection and capacities, backed by solid warranties and outstanding global support.”

Product Highlights:

Pegasus R4i: 4-bay PCIe RAID Storage for the new Mac Pro

— Elegant and rugged chassis designed uniquely to fit into the new Mac Pro’s PCIe slots

— Four swappable modules with 8TB 7200rpm SATA HDDs – pre-formatted and pre-installed

— Best-in-class Pegasus hardware RAID5 for an optimal combination of performance, capacity and redundancy

— Use the latest Promise Pegasus Utility for simple-to-use but powerful storage management and monitoring

— Elegant and rugged chassis designed uniquely to fit into the new Mac Pro’s PCIe slots — Four swappable modules with 8TB 7200rpm SATA HDDs – pre-formatted and pre-installed — Best-in-class Pegasus hardware RAID5 for an optimal combination of performance, capacity and redundancy — Use the latest Promise Pegasus Utility for simple-to-use but powerful storage management and monitoring Promise Pegasus J2i: 2-bay Internal Storage Enclosure for the new Mac Pro

— One 8TB 7200 rpm SATA HDD – pre-formatted and pre-installed

— Bay for an optional additional HDD (to be installed by customers)

— Custom internal cable assembly

These systems, co-designed to allow easily installation into and work flawlessly within the Mac Pro and macOS, will come with a 3-year hardware warranty and are supported by Promise’s dedicated global team.

Availability

Pegasus R4i and Pegasus J2i will be available later this year for purchase worldwide at the Apple Store, at Apple Premium Resellers and through the Promise global network of distributors and value-added resellers.

For more information, please go to www.promise.com and follow Promise Technology on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

About Promise Technology

Promise Technology is a recognized global leader with 30 years of experience in the storage industry. Promise creates innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of the Surveillance, Rich Media, IT and Cloud markets. From custom-designed storage devices, to scalable enterprise IT Infrastructure, blazingly fast post-production tools, and video security solutions, Promise adapts its products to meet the real-world challenges customers face every day. Promise’s highly experienced sales and engineering teams are strategically located throughout the Americas, Europe, Middle East, JAPAC, and China regions to provide unparalleled services and support to its customers around the globe. For more information, visit: www.promise.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7599d88d-e1a8-415c-8156-ffbb18dbcb6e

Media Contacts: The Americas Vijay Char Vijay.char@promise.com +1 (408) 368-1322 International Ya-Ping Hsu ya-ping.hsu@tw.promise.com +886-978695780