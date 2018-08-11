Promo Codes & Online Shoppers: ReadyCloud’s New Report Helps E-Tailers Connect Dots

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES and PHOENIX, Aug. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReadyCloud CRM (https://www.ReadyCloud.com) has just dropped a brand-new guide that delivers a host of 2018 promo code statistics that underscore the importance of offering digital coupons in ecommerce.



“With 25 million Americans currently using couponing apps, saying no to promo codes is just saying no to more sales,” comments Michael Lazar, Executive at ReadyCloud CRM, a cross-channel customer relationship management solution for online retailers.

The current promo code statistics from ReadyCloud’s new report find that 16 billion promo codes have already been redeemed in the US over the past 3 years, with the number excepted to nearly double by 2019.

“Consumers love a bargain,” Lazar says. “So, it comes as no surprise that 60% of consumers are fond of getting a coupon code or a special offer from an online retailer, either.”

Do promo codes drive engagement, conversions?

The simple answer is: yes.

50% of customers are likelier to visit an online store if a promo code is offered, while 68% of them agree they help to build brand awareness. What’s more, 62% of smartphone users say they’re planning on redeeming a promo code in the future.

“Nearly 18% of ecommerce shoppers currently redeem coupon codes,” Lazar adds. “With this kind of traction, wise online retailers will get on the digital coupon bandwagon to increase conversions. Along the way, they’ll be able to measure results and build better relationships with a cross-channel ecommerce CRM like ReadyCloud powering their customer relationship model.”

