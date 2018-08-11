Log in
Promo Codes & Online Shoppers: ReadyCloud’s New Report Helps E-Tailers Connect Dots

08/11/2018 | 01:40am CEST

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES and PHOENIX, Aug. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReadyCloud CRM (https://www.ReadyCloud.com) has just dropped a brand-new guide that delivers a host of 2018 promo code statistics that underscore the importance of offering digital coupons in ecommerce.

“With 25 million Americans currently using couponing apps, saying no to promo codes is just saying no to more sales,” comments Michael Lazar, Executive at ReadyCloud CRM, a cross-channel customer relationship management solution for online retailers.

The current promo code statistics from ReadyCloud’s new report find that 16 billion promo codes have already been redeemed in the US over the past 3 years, with the number excepted to nearly double by 2019.

“Consumers love a bargain,” Lazar says. “So, it comes as no surprise that 60% of consumers are fond of getting a coupon code or a special offer from an online retailer, either.”

Do promo codes drive engagement, conversions?

The simple answer is: yes.

50% of customers are likelier to visit an online store if a promo code is offered, while 68% of them agree they help to build brand awareness. What’s more, 62% of smartphone users say they’re planning on redeeming a promo code in the future.

“Nearly 18% of ecommerce shoppers currently redeem coupon codes,” Lazar adds. “With this kind of traction, wise online retailers will get on the digital coupon bandwagon to increase conversions. Along the way, they’ll be able to measure results and build better relationships with a cross-channel ecommerce CRM like ReadyCloud powering their customer relationship model.”

Read the full report at: https://www.readycloud.com/info/these-2018-promo-code-statistics-show-why-theyre-a-must-have-for-e-tailers

ReadyCloud believes all online retailers deserve a cross-channel CRM. That’s why the first 2 weeks are on the house.

Start using ReadyCloud CRM for free in less than 5 minutes with no credit card needed at: https://www.ReadyCloud.com.

Got questions? Contact ReadyCloud direct at: (877) 818-7447.

Follow ReadyCloud on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube & LinkedIn

About ReadyCloud CRM:

#ReadyCloudCRM is rocket fuel for customer loyalty and sales in today’s ecommerce world. A cross-channel ecommerce CRM solution, ReadyCloud features robust customer order timelines complete with shipping and return information, invoice and tracking number, notes, group calendar, tagging, email marketing integrations, detailed reporting, shipping profitability reports, and so much more. New features are being added every month.

ReadyCloud starts with CRM, and can be further expanded with premium plugins like #ReadyShipper, a hybrid-cloud shipping software solution, and #ReadyReturns, an automated online product returns solution.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
