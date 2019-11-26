Promoting Trade Relations: Comparative Arab-Australian Corporate & Trade Law

Sector: Economic Diplomacy, Trade, Business

Economic Diplomacy, Trade, Business Country location: Australia

Australia Grantee: Flinders University

Project description

This project develops Arab-Australian investment and trade relationships by promoting shared legal understandings and reduce the legal-cultural barriers, and provide opportunities to network and disseminate legal advice for Arab/Australian commercial relationships.

Arab countries have similar legal systems based on civil law tradition and Islamic law with elements of modern corporations, investment and trade law principles. Australia has a comprehensive company, trade and investment law framework. This project recognises the inextricably linked nature of law and culture in international trade relations, particularly in the Middle East and will facilitate the development of stronger shared understandings of Arab-Australian trade law and corporate regulation to support the growth of trade and business relationships. Strategies to achieve this includes an international conference on Arab-Australian investment and trade law in Adelaide, South Australia. The conference will be followed by activities including developing ongoing online resources, establishing legal and academic networks and social media presence. The project will bring together legal practitioners, business people, government authorities, academics and students who are involved in trade and investment activity from both Australia and the Arab Nations.

Key dates

Adelaide, 1 April to 31 May 2020