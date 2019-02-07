Propel Fuels : Announces Plans to Launch EV Charging Network

Propel
Fuels, California’s leading low carbon fuel retailer, announces
plans to launch an electric vehicle (EV) charging network to bring fast
and affordable access across the state of California. As millions of
Californians transition to lower carbon transportation, Propel will
begin testing its Propel
Power network by Q4 of 2019, with broader roll-out targeted for 2020.
“The move to low carbon transportation is well underway. People are
leaving fossil fuels behind, finding better value in low carbon liquid
fuels today, and EV is next,” said Propel CEO Rob Elam. “We have been
closely watching the EV market evolve for 15 years, and feel it has
turned the corner towards the mainstream. Leveraging our expertise
serving low carbon consumers, we see the opportunity to help remove the
barriers and anxiety, providing a valuable, customer-first charging
experience to help EVs truly break through.”
California’s EV market has grown to roughly 450,000 vehicles in 2018
with a looming state mandate of 5 million zero emission vehicles on the
road by 2030. Over 100 plug-in models are projected to be available by
2022 as auto manufacturers such as VW, Ford, Nissan, and GM continue to
announce more affordable and practical EV options. Additionally, with
innovation in EV technology, EV charge time is starting to match the
speed and efficiency of liquid fueling.
For more than a decade, Propel has focused on mainstreaming low carbon
transportation technologies across its network of low carbon fueling
stations. The company counts thousands of daily customers for its
Renewable Diesel and Flex Fuel E85 products. Propel has unprecedented
success serving hard-to-reach low carbon fuel constituencies, including
California’s designated disadvantaged communities.
“It is very important to Propel’s mission that everyone in California
has access to the low carbon economy and its benefits. We’ve always
believed your choice for cleaner fuels shouldn’t be determined by your
income, but rather your values,” continued Elam. “We’re encouraged by
strong commitments to EVs by automakers, and believe our charging
network can bring these technologies to everyday Californians.”
Propel has deployed a proprietary, low-carbon retail platform throughout
California. The platform enables data-powered insights into low carbon
customer values, behaviors, and demographics. Innovation in customer
experience, mobile communication, and retail technology have earned
Propel the fueling industry’s most loyal customers, matching that of
America's strongest consumer brands. Propel has made significant
technology investments to support the Propel Power rollout including
patented P:LOCAL™ site selection tools, CleanDrive®
carbon tracking, and cloud-based network operations providing a robust
platform for management.
The statewide shift towards cleaner and lower carbon fuels is stimulated
by California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) and Cap & Trade policies
— the state’s carbon pricing legislation that is regarded as the world’s
most sweeping, sophisticated, and extensible. As the world’s 5th largest
economy, and the largest fuel market in the U.S., California has
fundamentally changed the economics of transportation fuels.
California’s carbon policies have proven exceptionally durable and the
velocity of change is increasing exponentially.
“EV charging opens up a new universe of location opportunities for
Propel and we intend to innovate with the goal of providing a superior
customer experience emphasizing convenience, value, and support,”
continued Elam.
Propel will continue to grow its Diesel HPR and Flex Fuel E85 station
platform, while extending its Propel Power network beyond the
traditional fuel station environment.
Propel is currently engaged in the RFP and technical evaluation process,
working with EV infrastructure manufacturers to combine Propel’s
best-in-class fuel consumer experience with new EV technologies. Propel
invites interested technology partners to contact
the company and participate in the RFP process.
