Property Genius : Harnesses Big Data to Help Investors Capitalize on Foreclosures

Property
Genius announces the launch of its proprietary, end-to-end research
and marketing platform which harnesses big data to streamline the entire
process of finding and investing in Off-market and Wholesale real
estate. Built specifically with the real estate professional and
investor in mind, Property Genius aims to solve a long-standing problem
for the industry by organizing extensive amounts of assessor data from
numerous sources into one convenient and customizable dashboard to
improve investment opportunities. The company’s initial launch utilizes
property data in Colorado – with more states soon to follow – helping
investors find, purchase, and reap the rewards on opportunistic
properties including foreclosures, absentee owners, and other distressed
properties.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005469/en/
Property Genius' user-friendly interface simplifies real estate investment research by organizing extensive amounts of detailed data from numerous sources within one convenient location. (Graphic: Business Wire)
“From pre-foreclosure through auction, our goal is straightforward: to
simplify real estate investment research through easy access to
reliable, accurate data that helps turn searches into profitable
investments,” said Jason Bryant, CEO and Co-Founder of Property Genius.
“Property Genius saves investors and professionals time finding the
right foreclosures and then provides a real estate specific CRM to
pinpoint leads and implement targeted marketing campaigns.”
Built on the industry-leading Amazon Web Services, Property Genius goes
beyond the initial foreclosure filing data found on most other industry
tools, tracking every foreclosure in real time through the entire
process, ensuring professionals don’t waste time on a property with a
postponed or canceled sale. Beyond the platform’s AI-driven search
functionality, Property Genius allows agents and investors to manage
searches through tagging and personalized document uploads, track leads,
and execute marketing campaigns all within the easy-to-use CRM feature.
“Major real estate websites have primarily targeted and benefited retail
consumers, all but ignoring the business needs of agents and investors,”
said Brandon Bazemore, President and Co-Founder of Property Genius.
“Having experienced all of these frustrations ourselves, we created our
entire system to keep real estate professionals engaged with countless
sellers and increase profits. There really hasn’t been a tool that
combines all of these features and modern functionality in once place
until now.”
Property Genius launches with access to extensive data on properties
located in Colorado’s largest counties including Denver, El Paso, and
Arapahoe, with Jefferson and Boulder coming online within weeks.
Property Genius’ highly scalable platform will enable the company to
rapidly grow across Western states including Utah, Oregon, Idaho and
Arizona, providing investors and their agents a widening pool of
opportunities. All Property Genius subscriptions levels offer access to
the entire growing database of states and counties, with no extra fees
for additional locations. More information on subscription pricing is
available at propertygenius.com/pricing.
Co-Founders Jason Bryant and Brandon Bazemore bring deep experience both
in real estate and technology to the development of the Property Genius
platform. The duo previously created MyRealtyHub, a leading white-label
foreclosure tool with more than 5,000 users and 100% market share of
foreclosure auction brokers across the Pacific Northwest. A real estate
professional for more than 16 years, Bryant has worked directly with
some of the nation’s largest hedge funds, overseen thousands of
foreclosures, and personally turned over hundreds of distressed homes.
As Property Genius looks to scale widely across the U.S. with further
investment, Bazemore brings a strong background of technology and
entrepreneurial growth as CEO of Audian, a software company reinventing
the telecom industry.
About Property Genius
Based in Seattle, Washington, Property Genius is the leading end-to-end
real estate research and marketing platform that streamlines the entire
process of finding and investing in the foreclosure market. Property
Genius simplifies real estate investment research by organizing
extensive amounts of detailed data from numerous sources within one
convenient location, coupled with a CRM, and was created for real estate
professionals by real estate professionals. More details on the platform
and a free trial is available at propertygenius.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005469/en/