Property Genius : Harnesses Big Data to Help Investors Capitalize on Foreclosures

Property Genius announces the launch of its proprietary, end-to-end research and marketing platform which harnesses big data to streamline the entire process of finding and investing in Off-market and Wholesale real estate. Built specifically with the real estate professional and investor in mind, Property Genius aims to solve a long-standing problem for the industry by organizing extensive amounts of assessor data from numerous sources into one convenient and customizable dashboard to improve investment opportunities. The company’s initial launch utilizes property data in Colorado – with more states soon to follow – helping investors find, purchase, and reap the rewards on opportunistic properties including foreclosures, absentee owners, and other distressed properties.

“From pre-foreclosure through auction, our goal is straightforward: to simplify real estate investment research through easy access to reliable, accurate data that helps turn searches into profitable investments,” said Jason Bryant, CEO and Co-Founder of Property Genius. “Property Genius saves investors and professionals time finding the right foreclosures and then provides a real estate specific CRM to pinpoint leads and implement targeted marketing campaigns.”

Built on the industry-leading Amazon Web Services, Property Genius goes beyond the initial foreclosure filing data found on most other industry tools, tracking every foreclosure in real time through the entire process, ensuring professionals don’t waste time on a property with a postponed or canceled sale. Beyond the platform’s AI-driven search functionality, Property Genius allows agents and investors to manage searches through tagging and personalized document uploads, track leads, and execute marketing campaigns all within the easy-to-use CRM feature.

“Major real estate websites have primarily targeted and benefited retail consumers, all but ignoring the business needs of agents and investors,” said Brandon Bazemore, President and Co-Founder of Property Genius. “Having experienced all of these frustrations ourselves, we created our entire system to keep real estate professionals engaged with countless sellers and increase profits. There really hasn’t been a tool that combines all of these features and modern functionality in once place until now.”

Property Genius launches with access to extensive data on properties located in Colorado’s largest counties including Denver, El Paso, and Arapahoe, with Jefferson and Boulder coming online within weeks. Property Genius’ highly scalable platform will enable the company to rapidly grow across Western states including Utah, Oregon, Idaho and Arizona, providing investors and their agents a widening pool of opportunities. All Property Genius subscriptions levels offer access to the entire growing database of states and counties, with no extra fees for additional locations. More information on subscription pricing is available at propertygenius.com/pricing.

Co-Founders Jason Bryant and Brandon Bazemore bring deep experience both in real estate and technology to the development of the Property Genius platform. The duo previously created MyRealtyHub, a leading white-label foreclosure tool with more than 5,000 users and 100% market share of foreclosure auction brokers across the Pacific Northwest. A real estate professional for more than 16 years, Bryant has worked directly with some of the nation’s largest hedge funds, overseen thousands of foreclosures, and personally turned over hundreds of distressed homes. As Property Genius looks to scale widely across the U.S. with further investment, Bazemore brings a strong background of technology and entrepreneurial growth as CEO of Audian, a software company reinventing the telecom industry.

Based in Seattle, Washington, Property Genius is the leading end-to-end real estate research and marketing platform that streamlines the entire process of finding and investing in the foreclosure market. Property Genius simplifies real estate investment research by organizing extensive amounts of detailed data from numerous sources within one convenient location, coupled with a CRM, and was created for real estate professionals by real estate professionals. More details on the platform and a free trial is available at propertygenius.com.

