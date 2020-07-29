Log in
PropertyForce Welcomes Neil Solomon as President

07/29/2020 | 05:28pm EDT

Hallandale Beach, Fla, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PropertyForce, the leader in virtual wholesale real estate, today announced that

Neil Solomon has been named President. Solomon brings to the position a wealth of knowledge and an array of experiences in banking, real estate finance and the capital markets. 

Solomon has nearly 30 years of finance, business development and sales leadership experience, including 20+ years in executive roles. He joins PropertyForce from City National Bank in Miami where he served as Chief of Staff and Chief Development Officer. Prior to that, he was a Managing Director for Sandler O’Neill + Partners in New York advising community banks throughout the southeast.

“Having Neil join our team is an exciting step for our company,” said Oliver Seidler, Founder and CEO of PropertyForce. “His career is highlighted with leading organizations through critical stages of development, and he is an ideal fit to help PropertyForce navigate the ever-changing business landscape and realize its strategic vision.” 

“I am thrilled to join PropertyForce,” said Solomon. “My unique experiences compliment those of the executive team, and will help to drive this entrepreneurial entity to the next level focusing on dynamic and sustainable growth and profitability. PropertyForce enjoys a thriving culture of talented professionals committed to helping the organization and all of its employees achieve their goals.”

 

###

 

About PropertyForce

PropertyForce is a real estate investment firm with headquarters in Hallandale Beach, Fla., focused on simplifying and reinventing the process of real estate investing. Founded in 2006, PropertyForce has been committed to supporting investors in their search for their ideal properties while providing a competitive environment for our team to thrive and succeed. Our system allows us to streamline the entire process, delivering exclusive real estate investment properties to meet unique and individual needs.

Geoff Duncan
PropertyForce
954-807-9051
gduncan@propertyforce.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
