Prophet Advances Strategic Ambitions with Completion of New Round of Growth Financing

09/20/2019 | 10:00am EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following on the heels of several important transformative moves in 2019, Prophet recently announced that it has secured a growth financing investment from Gladstone Capital and Comerica Bank. The move builds upon Prophet’s commitment to driving uncommon growth, both for its diverse set of clients and as a firm.

“Prophet has evolved several times over the course of the firm’s history to better meet the needs of our clients and to unlock growth in exciting new areas,” said Michael Dunn, Chairman & CEO of Prophet. “The new financing reflects confidence in our growth story and strengthens our ability to build the scale and capability required to best help our clients achieve their transformation and growth agendas.” 

The growth financing is one of several important initiatives the firm has executed in 2019. In March, the firm acquired Springbox, a leading digital agency headquartered in Austin, to deepen its capabilities in digital, experience creation and demand generation. Together, Prophet and Springbox partner with clients to address even more complex growth challenges, bridging strategy and execution to provide dynamic, end-to-end solutions.

In early September, the firm opened a twelfth office in Singapore, a region fueled by digital innovation and the ASEAN integration, advancing its footprint in Asia and serving as Prophet’s hub for business growth and client support.

“All of our growth initiatives are focused on our ambition to be a digitally-powered, creatively-inspired consultancy that helps clients unlock uncommon growth in the face of disruption,” said Dunn. “Our intention is to build market-leading capability in growing areas like customer experience, innovation and digital marketing through acquisitions and by building our presence into important markets for talent. This growth financing accelerates our ability to achieve that.”

About Prophet

Prophet is a leading global consulting firm that helps clients unlock uncommon growth through marketing, brand, experience, innovation and organization & culture capabilities. We operate differently than other consultancies, blending insight, strategy, and creativity with an optimistic yet pragmatic approach.

We have partnered with some of the world’s most successful companies, including Electrolux, T-Mobile, UBS, Gatorade, and GE. With 12 global offices and more than 400 experts in marketing, innovation, digital and design, we can bring together the right people with the right experience to solve our clients’ business challenges.

Media Contact

Amanda Nizzere
Director of Marketing
a_nizzere@prophet.com

Primary Logo


