Prophet Hires Healthcare Strategist Jeffrey Nemetz to Strengthen Capabilities in Consumer-Centric Transformation

CHICAGO, April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global consulting firm Prophet has announced it is expanding its U.S. leadership team, hiring Jeffrey Nemetz as a partner in its Chicago office.



Jeffrey was the founder and CEO of the Health Brand Group, a brand consultancy and strategic communications firm focused exclusively on health. He brings more than 20 years of experience representing over 300 brands across the healthcare landscape. As a hands-on strategist, he has worked with leading companies including Aramark Healthcare, Abbott, American Medical Association, AT&T, Baxter, Healogics, University of Chicago Medicine, Hanger, Kellogg’s, and Vitality.

Jeffrey is a pioneer in using brand relevance and positioning as a key strategic driver for gaining leadership clarity, encouraging organizational alignment and generating stakeholder commitment.

With a passion for helping early stage innovators, healthcare companies going through M&A activity, and legacy brands alike, Jeffrey supports leaders in aligning vision, strategy and brand to drive loyalty and growth. At Prophet, Jeffrey will apply his entrepreneurial approach to helping clients along their path to consumer-centric transformation.

“Jeffrey brings an incredible depth of expertise in transforming legacy organizations in healthcare,” said Chiaki Nishino, North America Regional Lead at Prophet. “His passion for helping leaders picture a different future and consider new ways in which their brands can be recognized, trusted and sustained aligns with Prophet’s commitment to helping our clients understand and act on digital to drive their technology-powered transformation agendas.”

“Like Prophet, Jeffrey has been a pioneer in helping create evolved healthcare enterprises, helping them modernize their organizations, customer experiences, and their marketing, sales and brand strategies,” said Jeff Gourdji, co-lead of Prophet’s healthcare practice. “We’re excited to add his perspective and experience to the team, and he’ll undoubtedly play a key role in helping Prophet’s clients unlock uncommon growth.”

“Working with Jeffrey during the better part of a year, I saw the power that transformative ideas can have on a healthcare business. His approach to brand is truly immersive,” said Michael Klozotsky, Chief Marketing Officer at Intelligent Medical Objects. “His deep understanding of the healthcare ecosystem is of the highest order I have known in my career. My subsequent engagement with Prophet was equally valuable; I am confident that the addition of Jeffrey’s talents to Prophet’s already strong bench will beget a healthcare consulting dynamo.”

Jeffrey earned both his undergraduate degree and a master’s degree in marketing at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He has served on profit and not-for-profit boards including the American Medical Association Foundation, The Center For Enriched Living, Craig Capital Management and the Yellow Brick Foundation.

“I look forward to working with Prophet’s clients as they continue to evolve the way they engage customers and build brand relevance,” Jeffrey said. “It’s exciting to help organizations find clarity as they consider new ways in which their brands can be recognized, trusted and sustained.”

