Prophix Accelerates Business Momentum with Significant Cloud Customer Wins in Healthcare, Construction & Manufacturing

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prophix Software, a global leader in mid-market Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software, today announced strong growth within its cloud-based customer segment through the first half of 2019. A significant portion of these new customer wins are leading healthcare, construction and manufacturing companies that have chosen Prophix to transform the way they report, plan and work.



Prophix’s CPM software automates financial budgeting, reporting and forecasting processes, streamlining key workflows for mid-market organizations so finance departments get a more accurate view into their companies’ financials. Financial professionals can draw valuable insights from this data to better counsel senior management and plan for future growth opportunities.

“We see the construction, healthcare and manufacturing industries evolving in their own ways, but what is common among all our customers is the desire to manage financial processes in new ways that are insightful and empowering, instead of overwhelming,” said Alok Ajmera, President and Chief Operating Officer at Prophix. “We see forward-thinking CFOs and heads of finance choosing Prophix because they understand the competitive advantage that can be gained through the power of automation and analytics.”

Independent third-party analysts have also spotlighted the benefits of the Prophix solution in the first half of this year. In addition to Prophix’s position as a Cloud FP&A leader in Gartner’s 2019 Peer Insights Customers Choice report, the company was also recognized as an overall experience and credibility leader for the fifth consecutive year by Dresner Advisory Services . Prophix’s customer care services were also recognized as “excellent” by BPM Partners in its recent Vendor Landscape Matrix.

“Prophix is the only vendor that has ranked in the top right quadrant of both the customer experience and vendor credibility models while also achieving a perfect recommend score each and every year the survey has been conducted,” said Howard Dresner, Chief Research Officer, Dresner Advisory Services. “We congratulate Prophix on its strong performance and continued leadership.”

Further underscoring Prophix’s commitment to its growing presence in the construction market, the company welcomed Eric Newton as its new director of construction. He will lead all sales efforts for that market going forward. Newton comes to Prophix from Viewpoint, a leading technology solutions provider serving the construction industry, where he was a senior vice president.

About Prophix Software

Your business is evolving. Your systems should evolve too. Achieve your goals more successfully with Prophix’s innovative Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software. Improve profitability and minimize risk when you automate repetitive tasks and focus on what matters. Budget, plan, consolidate and report automatically. Whether in the cloud or on-premise, Prophix supports your future with a platform that flexes to suit your strategic realities, today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.prophix.com .