Prophix Named Overall Experience & Credibility Leader by Dresner Advisory Services for Fifth Consecutive Year

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prophix Software, a global leader in Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software, achieved high marks as an Overall Leader in Dresner Advisory Services’ Wisdom of Crowds® Enterprise Planning Market (EPM) Study. This annual report is a broad assessment of enterprise performance management software vendors, each of which is evaluated on acquisition experience, value for price, quality and usefulness of product, quality of technical support, quality and value of consulting services, and integrity.



A leader in both Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility models, Prophix is best-in-class for a wide variety of measures including sales, product, technical support, consulting professionalism, product knowledge, and overall integrity. It maintains a perfect recommend score.

For each annual study, enterprise planning users contribute their opinion on topics related to their current and planned usage. They also evaluate vendors based on Gartner’s 33-criteria vendor performance measurement system.

2019 Customer Experience Model

The Customer Experience model considers the real-world experience of customers working with BI products on a daily basis. Dresner positions Prophix in the upper-right quadrant of the Customer Experience model, among the highest-scoring vendors, earning Prophix the title of “Overall Experience Leader.”

2019 Vendor Credibility Model

The Vendor Credibility model considers how customers “feel” about their vendor. Customer feedback places Prophix in the upper-right quadrant for “Credibility Leaders”, among the highest-scoring vendors.

This is the fifth year of the Dresner Wisdom of the Crowds® EPM Market Study. Prophix is the only vendor that has ranked in the top-right quadrant of both the Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility models, while also achieving a perfect recommend score each and every year.

“We congratulate Prophix on its strong performance and continued leadership,” said Howard Dresner, Chief Research Officer, Dresner Advisory Services.

“We are incredibly proud to be the only vendor who has consistently ranked in the top-right quadrant for the past five years,” Alok Ajmera, President & COO of Prophix Software. “Our customers are our best advocates, and it’s an honor to be so highly valued by them.”

