Prophix Software Joins Viewpoint Strategic Partner Program

10/10/2018 | 04:01pm CEST

Portland, Ore., Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viewpoint, a Trimble company (NASDAQ: TRMB) and construction management software leader, and Prophix Software, a global provider of corporate performance management (CPM) software, today announced the addition of Prophix’ CPM software to Viewpoint’s Strategic Partner program, helping customers maximize efficiencies by creating stronger integrations across products.

Prophix’s CPM software automates financial budgeting, reporting and forecasting processes, streamlining key workflows within construction organizations. The Prophix software integrates with data from Viewpoint’s Spectrum® and Vista™ ERPs as well as more than 200 other data sources to give users improved financial reporting and visibility. Combining the power of Prophix and Viewpoint solutions will allow clients to:

  • Automate financial budgeting, forecasting and workflow
  • Pull data from multiple sources to forecast across departments or business units
  • Build multi-dimensional cash flow forecasts spanning companies, departments and projects
  • Gain real-time visibility into financial data that affects project timelines
  • Effectively manage equipment and resources across multiple job sites


Both partners share a common vision for the strategic use of financial software and how it can help streamline workflows and solve customer challenges.

“This integration is yet another way our clients can benefit from industry-leading technology solutions to improve productivity and profitability across the construction organization,” said Viewpoint Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships Maury Plumlee. “The financial solutions Prophix brings to the table are a perfect fit with our mission of transforming the construction industry through technology.”

“With planning and forecasting becoming ever more important in the office of finance, Prophix delivers an integrated solution for Viewpoint customers to accurately and collaboratively budget and forecast,” said President & COO Alok Ajmera, Prophix Software. “We look forward to working together to offer new and existing Viewpoint customers a powerful solution to reframe finance challenges into genuine opportunities.”

About Viewpoint:Viewpoint, a Trimble company (NASDAQ: TRMB), is a leading global provider of integrated software solutions for the construction industry. Viewpoint software enables customers to integrate operations across the office, team and field to improve project profitability, enhance productivity, manage risk and effectively collaborate across the broad ecosystem. With nearly 8,000 clients, including more than 40 percent of the ENR 400, Viewpoint’s innovations are transforming the construction industry by fully integrating operations across financial and HR systems, project management tools and mobile field solutions. For more information, visit: www.viewpoint.com.

About Prophix Software:Your business is evolving. Your systems should evolve too. Achieve your goals more successfully with Prophix’s innovative Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software. Improve profitability and minimize risk when you automate repetitive tasks and focus on what matters. Budget, plan, consolidate and report automatically. Whether in the cloud or on-premise, Prophix supports your future with a platform that flexes to suit your strategic realities, today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.prophix.com.

Andy Holtmann
Viewpoint
+1-971-255-4613
andy.holtmann@viewpoint.com

Rachel Douglas
Prophix Software
+1-971-255-4613
rdouglas@prophix.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
