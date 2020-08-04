Proportion of youth with COVID-19 triples in five months - WHO

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Young people who are hitting nightclubs
and beaches are leading a rise in fresh coronavirus cases across
the world, with the proportion of those aged 15 to 24 who are
infected rising three-fold in about five months, the World
Health Organization said.
An analysis by the WHO of 6 million infections between Feb.
24 and July 12 found that the share of people aged 15-24 years
rose to 15% from 4.5%.
Apart from the United States which leads a global tally with
4.8 million total cases, European countries including Spain,
Germany and France, and Asian countries such as Japan, have said
that many of the newly infected are young people.
"Younger people tend to be less vigilant about masking and
social distancing," Neysa Ernst, nurse manager at Johns Hopkins
Hospital's biocontainment unit in Baltimore, Maryland told
Reuters in an email.
"Travel increases your chances of getting and spreading
COVID-19," she said, adding young people are more likely to go
to work in the community, to a beach or the pub, or to buy
groceries.
The surge in new cases, a so-called second wave of
infections, has prompted some countries to impose new curbs on
travel even as companies race to find a vaccine for the
fast-spreading virus that has claimed more than 680,000 lives
and upended economies.
Even countries such as Vietnam, widely praised for its
mitigation efforts since the coronavirus appeared in late
January, are battling new clusters of infection.
Among those aged 5-14 years, about 4.6% were infected, up
from 0.8%, between Feb. 24 and July 12, the WHO said, at a time
when testing has risen and public health experts are concerned
that reopening of schools may lead to a surge in cases.
Anthony Fauci, the leading U.S. expert on infectious
diseases, urged young people last month to continue to socially
distance, wear masks and avoid crowds, and cautioned that
asymptomatic people could spread the virus, too.
Indeed, health experts in several countries have urged
similar measures as they report that infected youth show few
symptoms.
"We've said this before and we'll say it again: young people
are not invincible," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom
Ghebreyesus told a news briefing in Geneva last week.
"Young people can be infected; young people can die; and
young people can transmit the virus to others."
Last month, Tokyo officials said they would conduct
coronavirus testing in the city's nightlife districts, and
instructed nightclubs to provide customers with enough space
with good ventilation and to ask them to avoid speaking loudly.
In France last month, authorities shut down a bar where
people breached hygiene rules and caused an outbreak.
