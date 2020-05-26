Log in
Proposal to reopen airports for tourists from 1st August

05/26/2020 | 01:58pm EDT
  • All measures will be based on international and local health guidelines
  • No COVID-19 infected was reported from the community since April 30th
  • Hotels and restaurants registered with the Tourism Authority to open first

The Task Force Committee entrusted with COVID - 19 control proposed to President to reopen airports for foreign tourists from 1st August as the country is gradually returning to normalcy.

The Committee members pointed out that it is a remarkable achievement that not a single infected person was reported from the community after April 30th to date (26).

The COVID Prevention Task Force Committee was convened under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat today (26) to discuss ways and means to revive the tourism industry which was badly affected by the pandemic.

President highlighted the necessity of following health guidelines issued by international and local health experts in the event of opening the country for tourists. There is a possibility to be at the forefront of tourism revival provided a well-planned strategy is in place. Future steps should be taken under the guidance of tourism and health professionals on a priority basis, President said.

Under the first phase, it was decided to open hotels and restaurants registered under the Tourism Development Authority for in house dining. Based on its progress steps will be taken to gradually open unregistered eateries under the assistance and supervision of the Army and Public Health Officers. President advised relevant officials to set up Tourists Police units comprising those who are fluent in foreign languages giving priority to popular tourist destinations.

'In order to attract tourists it is necessary to have a proper understanding of their preferences. Some prefer the beach while some enjoy seeing archaeological sites and wildlife. Some tourists are interested in scenic beauty. Tourist promotion activities should be planned accordingly', President added.

Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi, Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation Prasanna Ranatunga, Secretary to the President P.B. Jayasundera and members of the Presidential Task Force for control of COVID-19 Outbreak attended the meeting.

Disclaimer

The President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka published this content on 26 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2020 17:57:06 UTC
