Proposed BC Craft Cannabis Co-Op Named: Proposed Rules Updated

10/09/2019 | 09:38pm EDT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After months of consultation with stakeholders and potential members, a proposed BC craft cannabis co-operative officially has a name and finalized set of proposed rules that will help provide B.C.’s small and medium-sized cannabis cultivators and processors with a safe, accessible and sustainable alternative to the illicit market. With the announcement, founding members of the BC Craft Farmers Co-Op will formally initiate the incorporation process this month, as required under the BC Cooperatives Act.

“We are pleased to take this important step today on behalf of the hundreds of micro-producers, processors and retailers we have met across the province over the past year," said Grow Tech Labs CEO Barinder Rasode. "In addition to maintaining B.C.’s position as an international cannabis leader and innovator, transitioning our extensive network of craft farmers into the legal marketplace will create thousands of jobs in rural communities and provide cannabis consumers around the world with the highest quality B.C. cannabis possible."

A copy of the updated rules is available on a refreshed co-op web-site here at bccraftfarmerscoop.com/. Proposed co-op members are invited to help chose a proposed BC Craft Farmers Co-Op logo here.

Grow Tech Labs initiated the final phase of community consultation started in June, with the release of the draft co-op rules that reflected a preliminary round of engagement with small producers, processors and retailers across the province in the spring. Community roundtables, one-on-one meetings and digital surveys throughout July and August invited feedback on key elements of the proposed rules and a series of suggested names.

Suggestions received throughout this consultation process have shaped the co-op’s proposed mission, activities and governance structure. In addition to the name, a significant change was made to the proposed rules to provide for the establishment of four Co-Op Board Working Groups focused on quality, medical access, membership and investment.  These were common themes identified during the most-recent summer engagement process. A summary of other improvements to the rules is available here

If the BC government accepts the proposed rules from the founding members, the co-op will be established, members will be invited to join and the first Annual General meeting will be called to elect an independent Board of Directors and formally adopt the approved rules.  

For more information, contact: natasha@growtechlabs.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
