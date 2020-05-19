Proposed Secondary Placing in Just Eat Takeaway NV

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH ITS DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

PRESS RELEASE, 19 May 2020

Proposed placing of 5.6 million ordinary shares in Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.

Jefferies International Limited ("Jefferies" or the "Manager") today announces the intention to sell 5.6 million existing ordinary shares in Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. ("Just Eat Takeaway" or the "Company") on behalf of SM Trust (the "Transaction"). The proposed share sale represents approximately 3.75% of the Company's issued share capital and the entirety of SM Trust's holding in Just Eat Takeaway.

The price per ordinary share will be determined through an accelerated bookbuilding process to institutional investors. The bookbuilding process will commence with immediate effect following this announcement and may close at any time on short notice. The results of the Transaction will be announced as soon as practicable thereafter.

Jefferies is acting as sole global coordinator on the Transaction. A further announcement will be made following completion of the bookbuilding and pricing of the Transaction.

Following the Transaction, SM Trust will no longer hold any securities in Just Eat Takeaway.

The Company will not receive any proceeds from the Transaction.

Enquiries:

Jefferies +44 (0)20 7029 8000

Luca Erpici / Oliver Berwin / Damian Harniess

Unregulated information:

