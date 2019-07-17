Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Proposed cash tender offer: Latécoère's Board of Directors appoints an independent expert

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 02:31am EDT

Regulatory News:

Latécoère (Paris:LAT), a tier 1 partner to major international aircraft manufacturers, announces that its Board of Directors appointed Finexsi Expert & Conseil Financier (“Finexsi”) as independent expert to deliver an opinion on the fairness of Searchlight Capital Partners (“Searchlight”) proposed acquisition terms, in accordance with Articles 261-1 et seq. of the general regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF).

An Ad Hoc Committee of Independent Directors has been appointed to supervise the independent expert’s mission. A process of information-consultation of the employees’ representative bodies has already started and will be conducted in parallel. Following the issuance by the Board of Directors of Latécoère of its reasoned opinion, it is the intention of Searchlight to launch a voluntary cash tender offer on the securities of the Company, as announced on June 28, 2019, at a price of €3.85 per share.

Searchlight’s intention is to file the tender offer in Q3 2019. The cash tender offer will remain subject to regulatory and administrative approvals, including the American "CFIUS" procedure and the authorization of the Ministry of Economy for foreign investments in France, as well as the required merger control authorizations, in particular in Germany.

About Latécoère

Latécoère is a tier 1 partner to major international aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Embraer, Dassault, Boeing and Bombardier), in all segments of the aeronautical market (commercial, regional, corporate and military aircraft), specializing in two fields:

  • Aerostructures (58% of total revenue): fuselage sections and doors.
  • Interconnexion systems (42% of total revenue): onboard wiring, electrical harnesses and avionics bays.

At 31 December 2018, Latécoère employed 4,958 people in 13 different countries. Latécoère, a French corporation (société anonyme) with capital of €190,337,036 divided into 95,168,518 shares with a par value of €2 per share, is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B. ISIN codes: FR0000032278 - Reuters: LAEP.PA - Bloomberg: LAT.FP


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:05aEDOM TECHNOLOGY : 600V Three-Phase Gate Driver with Smart Shutdown from STMicroelectronics Enhances Performance and Safety in Industrial Applications
PU
03:05aIDEAGEN : Unaudited Preliminary Results
PU
03:05aIDEAGEN : Unaudited End of Year Results Corporate Presentation
PU
03:05aREABOLD RESOURCES : Completion of Parta Exploration Licence Farm-In
PU
03:05aUNICREDIT : Bank Hungary sold non performing credit portfolio to EOS Faktor Zrt. and reached an agreement for a three-years forward flows program
PU
03:05aANGUS ENERGY : Director/PDMR Shareholdings
PU
03:05aDSV A/S : A history of mergers and acquisitions
PU
03:05aWORLDLINE : Leading Chinese AI Company Weihu Technology partners with Worldline
PU
03:05aBEYOND HOSPITALITY : The new face of hospitality management graduates
PU
03:05aINTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLUE APRON HOLDINGS INC : Blue Apron beefs up menu with Beyond Meat, shares surge 60%
2MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : 4
3ASML HOLDING : ASML's second quarter profit margin tops estimates, retains annual outlook
4LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : LOCKHEED MARTIN : U.S. to Withhold F-35 Fighters From Turkey, Trump Says -- 2nd ..
5SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : Cuts Dividend Policy Pay-Out Ratio; 2Q Net Profit Rose on Quarter

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About