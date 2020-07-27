Proposition 21 Endorsed by State Democratic Party

Full-throated endorsement at California Democratic Party Convention is the latest, most prominent in growing support for ballot measure that aims to keep CA families in their homes

Housing justice advocates and champions of Proposition 21, a November 2020 state ballot initiative that will allow for the expansion of rent control throughout California, today announced that the California Democratic Party endorsed the ballot measure.

With the endorsement of Prop 21, the CA Democratic Party sends a clear message: it’s time we finally adopt proven measures to keep California families in their homes.

The CA Democratic Party joins a host of federal and state elected officials, local city councils, and social, housing, and racial justice organizations to support the fight for housing justice in California. (See the full list of endorsements here).

"The California Democratic Party is proud to endorse Proposition 21, a ballot initiative that will help keep families in their homes. Prop 21 gives local communities the tools needed to respond to the ongoing housing affordability and homeless crises, which have only worsened with the economic impact of COVID-19. Prop 21 is a common-sense solution that will bring stability to millions of families. We encourage CA voters to vote YES on Prop 21 this November,” said Rusty Hicks, Chair, California Democratic Party.

According to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA), which recently released its 2020 Los Angeles homeless count, homelessness jumped by 13% in Los Angeles County to 66,433 individuals despite hundreds of millions spent by city and county officials. In the City of Los Angeles, the count increased 14% to 41,290 homeless individuals living unsheltered or on the streets. LAHSA identified wage stagnation and rising rents, systematic racism (which has fueled rapid gentrification), and the economic impact of COVID-19, as key causes of the increased homelessness.

"We are extremely excited to have the support of the state Democratic Party and are more energized today to continue our fight for fair housing,” said René Christian Moya, campaign director for the Proposition 21 campaign. “Together, this November, we will vote YES on Prop 21 to keep housing affordable for everyone, allowing all Californians to live and thrive in our state.”

When passed, Proposition 21 will remove current state law restrictions, giving cities and counties the power to implement and expand rent control policies that limit how much rents can increase each year. It would allow local communities to:

Expand rent control to more buildings while exempting newly constructed buildings.

Exempts Single-Family homeowners who own up to two homes.

Allow limits on rent increases when a new renter moves in.

Housing Is A Human Right (HHR) is the housing advocacy division of AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), and the leading sponsor of Proposition 21.

Proposition 21 is sponsored by Homeowners & Tenants United, with significant funding by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation. To learn more, visit yeson21ca.org and housinghumanright.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200727005724/en/