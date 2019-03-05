Pros and Cons of Credit Card Balance Transfers

Balance transfers offer consumers the opportunity to reduce the amount
of interest owed and pay down their credit card debt faster. This can be
a nifty tactic when done right — but the numbers don’t make sense in all
cases, which can lead to costly challenges down the road.
A balance transfer entails moving the balance from one credit card to
another card with a lower interest rate. Seems great on the surface, but
extra fees and conditions could potentially negate the benefits if
borrowers aren’t careful.
“For many, a balance transfer is a straight-forward solution,” said
Michael Sullivan, a personal financial consultant with Take Charge
America, a national
nonprofit credit counseling and debt management agency. “However, I
always recommend doing some research before committing to transferring
any balances. You need to make sure you can realistically pay off the
balance before steeper rates kick in. Failure to do so could set you
back further in your journey to become debt-free.”
Sullivan offers consumers guidance on whether or not a balance transfer
makes sense for their situations:
Pros of a Balance Transfer
-
Take advantage of lower interest rates – Some balance transfer
offers come with a low introductory or zero-percent interest rate.
With this low rate, you’ll have the opportunity to make a noticeable
dent in your balance and pay it off quicker, rather than just paying
down the interest. Yet keep in mind, this strategy only makes senses
if you can pay off the balance before that introductory rate expires.
-
Consolidate debt – Do you have multiple balances on different
cards to keep track of? Make your job easier by consolidating debt
onto one credit card with the lowest interest rate — and have just one
balance to pay off.
Cons of a Balance Transfer
-
The costs may outweigh benefits – Some balance transfer cards
are associated with hefty fees. Also, note that not everyone qualifies
for a promotional interest rate and, even so, these low rates often
come with a time limit before interest spikes — you could be left with
a higher interest rate than what you started with. If the associated
fee or the resulting interest rate is more than your overall balance,
then it’s not worth it.
-
Your credit score might take a hit – If you open a new card for
the balance transfer, your credit score will likely dip, but you can
recover if you focus on paying off the balance quickly. Alternatively,
if you close a card following a transfer, the increase in credit
utilization will likely cause your score to decrease as well. In that
case, you may be better off cutting the card and ceasing use rather
than closing the account.
“No matter the route you chose, it’s important to stop spending on both
credit cards. If you continue to rack up debt, you’ll offset all balance
transfer advantages,” added Sullivan.
