Prosafe SE: Delivery of Safe Eurus

Prosafe has today, 4 July 2019, taken delivery of the Safe Eurus, an advanced and flexible vessel for worldwide operations excluding Norway.

The Safe Eurus will shortly begin mobilization to Brazil for commencement of its three-year contract for Petrobras.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The Company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 4 July 2019

Prosafe SE

