Prosafe SE: Mandatory notification of trade

09/17/2019 | 08:39am EDT

Jesper K. Andresen, Chief Executive Officer, has on 17 September 2019 purchased 51,591 shares in Prosafe SE at an average price of NOK 9.602 per share.

Following the transaction, Jesper K. Andresen owns 84,067 shares in Prosafe SE.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The Company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 17 September 2019
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Stig H. Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Primary Logo


