Prosafe SE: Notice of Annual General Meeting

04/15/2019 | 03:01am EDT

The Annual General Meeting of Prosafe SE will be held at Advokatfirmaet Schjødt’s offices, Ruseløkkveien 14, 0201 Oslo, Norway on 8 May 2019 at 09.00 a.m. CEST.

The Notice of the Annual General Meeting and appendices can be downloaded from www.newsweb.no or www.prosafe.com

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS.

For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 15 April 2019
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:
Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

© GlobeNewswire 2019
