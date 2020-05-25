Log in
Prosafe SE: Notice of Change to financial calendar

05/25/2020 | 04:55am EDT

Due to a change in the timing of the Board meeting, the Q1 2020 results will be published on 26 May 2020 at about 01.30 p.m. CEST, which is one day earlier than originally announced. The Q1 2020 report and the Q1 2020 presentation will be published on www.newsweb.no and on Prosafe’s website www.prosafe.com

Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO and Stig H. Christiansen, Deputy CEO & CFO will on 27 May 2020 at 10:00 a.m. CEST host an audio webcast. The webcast can be followed at www.prosafe.com

It will be possible to ask questions during the presentation by using the Q&A tool embedded in the audio webcast. A replay of the audio webcast will be made available at www.prosafe.com shortly after.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 25 May 2020
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

© GlobeNewswire 2020
