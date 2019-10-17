Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Prosafe SE: Operational update Q3 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 01:01am EDT

The fleet utilisation rate in the third quarter of 2019 was 48.2 per cent (Q3 2018: 48.1 per cent).

Safe Caledonia completed a four-month contract for a major oil and gas operator in the UK sector on 18 August 2019 and is currently laid up in the UK. On 31 July 2019, Prosafe signed a contract with Total for the Safe Caledonia to provide accommodation support at the Elgin complex in the UK sector of the North Sea. The firm duration of the contract commencing mid-April 2020 is 162 days with one 30-day option.

Safe Boreas continued the contract with Equinor at the Mariner installation in the UK and was in full operation throughout the quarter. On 16 August 2019, Equinor exercised the fourth of six one-month options extending the contract’s firm period through October 2019.

Safe Zephyrus has been operating at the Clair Ridge platform West of Shetland for BP since 14 May 2019 and was in full operation during this quarter. The contract was completed on 14 October 2019.

Safe Concordia is at a yard in Brazil to conduct the vessel’s Special Periodic Survey and prepare for the next contract for Equinor commencing in mid-January 2020. The Safe Concordia will be supporting maintenance and safety services at the Peregrino FPSO in the Campos Basin offshore Brazil. The contract has a duration of 120 days with up to 60 days of options.

Safe Notos has been operating on a three-year and 222-day contract for Petrobras in Brazil since 7 December 2016 and was fully contracted in the quarter.

On 4 July 2019, Prosafe took delivery of the Safe Eurus and the vessel is now being mobilised to Brazil. During a three-year contract commencing in the fourth quarter of 2019, the Safe Eurus will be providing safety and maintenance support to Petrobras.

Safe Scandinavia and Safe Bristolia were idle in the quarter. After the Regalia completed a contract on 11 July, all three vessels including Safe Scandinavia and Safe Bristolia are currently laid-up in Norway. Safe Bristolia is being marketed for scrap and as such is impaired in the quarter.

The company has incurred non-recurring costs of approximately USD 1.5 million in the quarter, which were mostly related to the merger activity with Floatel and the re-sizing of the organisation.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 17 October 2019
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:14aSONY : and Yamaha Motor Launch Entertainment Cart Service
PU
01:13aHitachi, Singapore's Frasers to work on smart realty in Asia-Pacific
AQ
01:12aQATAR AIRWAYS MAY CONVERT ORDERS FOR BOEING 777-8 JET TO 777-9 : Ceo
RE
01:08aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Opioid industry presses for settlement as trial looms
AQ
01:07aREFILE : Palm oil body to wield stick to get consumer goods giants to go green
RE
01:06aKONE : to equip Nanning Metro Line 4 in China
AQ
01:05aBaloise's new approach to apprentice training
TE
01:05aHSC Fund to be listed on SIX Swiss Exchange on 11 November 2019
TE
01:05aINFICON with Stable Third Quarter While the Recovery in the Semiconductor Market is Slow
TE
01:05aAEVIS VICTORIA SA : Integration of Seiler Hotels in Zermatt
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HENRY SCHEIN, INC. : DRUG FIRMS OFFER TO SETTLE U.S. OPIOID SUITS WITH $50 BILLION PACKAGE: sources
2U.S., Chinese teams working on Phase 1 trade deal Mnuchin
3APPLE INC. : Netflix shares jump as subscribers grow ahead of Disney, Apple attack
4DOW JONES 30 : Oil prices fall as data points to huge build in U.S. stocks
5Production date for Boeing's long-haul 777-8 up in air as Qantas weighs options
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group