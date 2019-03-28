Prosafe SE: Prosafe wins work for Safe Swift in Mediterranean Sea
0
03/28/2019 | 02:01am EDT
Prosafe acting as commercial managers for the Axis Offshore owned Safe Swift has won a contract to support activities in the Central Mediterranean Sea.
Safe Swift will mobilise to conduct gangway connected accommodation duties for a period of 5 months commencing May 2019.
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com
Stavanger, 28 March 2019 Prosafe SE
For further information, please contact:
Jesper K. Andresen, CEO Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155
Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO Phone: +47 478 07 813
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act