Prosafe SE: Prosafe wins work for Safe Swift in Mediterranean Sea

Prosafe acting as commercial managers for the Axis Offshore owned Safe Swift has won a contract to support activities in the Central Mediterranean Sea.

Safe Swift will mobilise to conduct gangway connected accommodation duties for a period of 5 months commencing May 2019.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 28 March 2019

