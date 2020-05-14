Prosafe SE: Q1 2020 results and webcast on 27 May 2020

Prosafe SE will release its first quarter 2020 results on 27 May 2020 at approx. 07:00 a.m. CEST. The Q1 2020 report and the Q1 2020 presentation will be published on www.newsweb.no and on Prosafe’s website www.prosafe.com



Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO and Stig H. Christiansen, Deputy CEO & CFO will the same day at 10:00 a.m. CEST host an audio webcast. The webcast can be followed at www.prosafe.com



It will be possible to ask questions during the presentation by using the Q&A tool embedded in the audio webcast. A replay of the audio webcast will be made available at www.prosafe.com shortly after.



Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com



Stavanger, 14 May 2020

Prosafe SE



For further information, please contact:



Jesper K. Andresen, CEO

Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155



Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO

Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act