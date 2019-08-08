Log in
Prosafe SE: Q2 2019 results and webcast on 22 August 2019

08/08/2019 | 01:00am EDT

Prosafe SE will release its second quarter 2019 results on 22 August 2019 at approx. 07:00 a.m. CEST. Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO and Stig H. Christiansen, Deputy CEO & CFO will the same day at 10:00 a.m. CEST present the results at Felix Konferansesenter, Bryggetorget 3, Oslo.

The presentation can be followed live via web streaming at www.prosafe.com. It will be possible to ask questions during the presentation by using the Q&A tool embedded in the webcast.

The webcast will be available for replay at www.prosafe.com

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 8 August 2019
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 478 07 813


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
