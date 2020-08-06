Log in
Prosafe SE: Q2 2020 results and audio webcast on 20 August 2020

08/06/2020 | 01:00am EDT

Prosafe SE will release its second quarter 2020 results on 20 August 2020 at approx. 07:00 a.m. CEST. The Q2 2020 report and the Q2 2020 presentation will be published on www.newsweb.no and on Prosafe’s website www.prosafe.com

Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO and Stig H. Christiansen, Deputy CEO & CFO will the same day at 10:00 a.m. CEST host an audio webcast. The audio webcast can be followed at www.prosafe.com

It will be possible to ask questions during the presentation by using the Q&A tool embedded in the audio webcast. A replay of the audio webcast will be made available at www.prosafe.com shortly after.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 6 August 2020
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO & CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
