Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Prosafe SE: Q4 2018 results and webcast on 5 February 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2019 | 01:01am EST

Prosafe SE will release its fourth quarter 2018 results on 5 February 2019 at approx. 07:00 a.m. CET. Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO and Stig H. Christiansen, Deputy CEO & CFO will the same day at 10:00 a.m. CET present the results at Felix Konferansesenter, Bryggetorget 3, Oslo.

The presentation can be followed live via web streaming at www.prosafe.com. It will also be possible to ask questions via e-mail during the presentation.

The webcast will be available for replay at www.prosafe.com

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 21 January 2019
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:29aWISEKEY INTERNATIONAL : and the Blockchain Research Institute sign agreement to create interconnected Blockchain Centers of Excellence around the world
AQ
01:28aBANK OF SHARJAH P J S C : NBS Resumption
AQ
01:27aCASINO GUICHARD PERRACHON : Agrees to Sell Six Hypermarkets for EUR100.5 Million
DJ
01:24aSAFAT GLOBAL KSC : Deal to help young Bahrainis
AQ
01:24aARAB BANKING : Bank ABC named best trade finance provider in Bahrain
AQ
01:24aWARBA BANK : AUB planning to sell stake in investment firm
AQ
01:21aGREENFIELDS PETROLEUM : to obtain new rig for operation in Azerbaijan
AQ
01:21aGREENFIELDS PETROLEUM : to upgrade 3 platforms at Azerbaijan's Bahar-Gum Deniz
AQ
01:19aSHOWA DENKO K K : SDK's 3.5-inch Media Now Used in World's-Largest-Capacity 16TB HDD
AQ
01:19aKUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE KSC : “Global Finance” Awards KFH “Best Trade Finance Provider” in Kuwait
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises to 2019 highs on strong China demand despite economic slowdown
2BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : denies media report on accord to extract lithium
3Oil rises to 2019 highs on strong China demand despite economic slowdown
4Detained ex-Nissan chairman Ghosn offers stock, passports for bail
5BHP GROUP LTD : BHP : Western Australia claims BHP owes up to $215 million in underpaid iron ore royalties
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.