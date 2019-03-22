Log in
Prosafe SE: Safe Scandinavia option restructure and extension

03/22/2019

Prosafe has agreed with Aker BP ASA to restructure the remaining seven one-month options for the Safe Scandinavia at the Ula platform in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea, to three one-week options. In addition, the first of the one-week options has been exercised. The total value of the option is approximately USD 1 million with operations continuing into early-May 2019.

The Safe Scandinavia will be available for charter from late-May 2019 offering a unique combination of high bed capacity, drilling support services, plug and abandon, well intervention and decommissioning.


Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 22 March 2019
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

© GlobeNewswire 2019
