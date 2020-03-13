Log in
Prosafe SE: Safe Zephyrus to support Thistle Tank Removal

03/13/2020 | 01:44pm EDT

Prosafe has been awarded a contract to provide accommodation in support of the redundant subsea tank removal and safe re-habitation of the Thistle Alpha platform in the UK North Sea.

Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO of Prosafe says: “The mobilisation of the Safe Zephyrus for this project shows the ability for operators to effectively use a capable and versatile accommodation vessel to support offshore activities, even if for a short period. Synergies with the existing contract commencing 1 May, also in the UK sector, will allow for a seamless transition meaning it’s a win-win and Prosafe are extremely pleased to work with a new client.”

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 13 March 2020
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 478 07 813

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

