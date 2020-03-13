Prosafe SE: Safe Zephyrus to support Thistle Tank Removal
0
03/13/2020 | 01:44pm EDT
Prosafe has been awarded a contract to provide accommodation in support of the redundant subsea tank removal and safe re-habitation of the Thistle Alpha platform in the UK North Sea.
Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO of Prosafe says: “The mobilisation of the Safe Zephyrus for this project shows the ability for operators to effectively use a capable and versatile accommodation vessel to support offshore activities, even if for a short period. Synergies with the existing contract commencing 1 May, also in the UK sector, will allow for a seamless transition meaning it’s a win-win and Prosafe are extremely pleased to work with a new client.”
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com
Stavanger, 13 March 2020 Prosafe SE
For further information, please contact:
Jesper K. Andresen, CEO Phone: +47 907 65 155
Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO Phone: +47 478 07 813
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act